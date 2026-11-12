Paula Kelley Covers Beach Boys' "All I Wanna Do" Ahead of New Album

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Paula Kelley (Drop Nineteens, Hot Rod, Boy Wonder) has released a cover of The Beach Boys classic 'All I Wanna Do.' Her new album, Blinking As The Starlight Burns Out, is available now via Wharf Cat.

'It took me a while to step up to the plate in earnest because doing a Beach Boys cover is like treading on sacred ground,' says indie rock auteur Paula Kelley about the new track

A cover of The Beach Boys classic, the track is taken from her third full-length (and first in two decades) Blinking As The Starlight Burns Out and the follow-up to singlesand'I'd been wanting to do a cover of 'All I Wanna Do' since the first time I heard it, a couple years after I left the first iteration of Drop Nineteens,' she adds, referring to the Boston-based shoegaze band that gave her a head start into the indie rock world.

A shimmery take on the classic Brian Wilson-penned tune which itself is considered an origin in the Dream Pop genre, 'All I Wanna Do' finds Kelley wistfully traipsing along a textural bed of reverb and delay. 'It's a real standout in their oeuvre, sonically. It's arresting and very cool,' she explains. 'The backing vocals are less prominent in the mix than usual and have a seemingly odd-timed delay and the whole thing has a gauzy ambience, almost like the song is going through a dishwasher. Plus the turn on that refrain ('the moon and stars shine nightly') is just stunning!'

Originally thinking of the group as a 'fun-times party band,' it wasn't until a friend gave her a copy of Pet Sounds that her newfound appreciation for The Beach Boys really took hold. Triggering something in her brain, this epiphany led her to appreciate the music her parents listened to. 'I grew up playing classical piano and harpsichord,' Kelley reveals. 'My Dad always had Big Band music playing in the house, but when it wasn't Big Band, it was the Four Freshmen, Chet Baker, or Blossom Dearie. In my mid-teens, I renounced all these. I think it's a requirement for teenagers to think their parents listen to dork music. After years entrenched in indie rock and grunge, hearing Pet Sounds was like opening a door to my past and my future simultaneously. Old influences swirling around into new possibilities.'

After leaving Drop Nineteens in the early '90s, Kelley entered a whirlwind of creativity with bands like Hot Rod, Boy Wonder, the Paula Kelley Orchestra, and Dilettantes. Saddled by stage fright, however, she turned to self-medication and gradually withdrew from the stage to focus on writing and arranging for other artists. 'I was always only ever going to do music. I just figured I'd be an arranger. Writing my own songs became secondary.' But one day, her creative vortex reappeared. 'It took getting sober, learning how to exist as maybe not a whole person or a well person, but a person who is on the way to becoming those things,' she says. 'Because when I woke up with the line 'god, will someone tell me if I'm living' in my head, I knew what I had to do. I'd healed enough to be able to explore the gnarly themes I didn't have the strength to withstand before. That song rekindled the writing process.'

Her critically-hailed return to solo career Blinking... has been getting plaudits throughout the music world. Pitchfork applauds her ability to 'pull up her shoegaze roots and fashion them into vaporous, alt-rock gems that shimmer all the way to the stars.' All Music hails, 'Kelley might sometimes want to push away from the world outside, but her emotionally layered, lushly realized music continually pulls you closer to her.' BUST adds 'Throughout Blinking As The Starlight Burns Out, she threads vulnerability with pop immediacy, creating songs that feel deeply emotionally resonant… It is the sound of an artist reclaiming her voice, not by erasing the darkness, but by learning to live alongside it.'

Now as she eyes the end of the momentous year for her, Paula Kelley is looking forward to what comes next. Having moved back to the East Coast after a spell in Los Angeles ('It's about as different from LA as one can get within the same country!'), she and longtime creative/life partner Aaron Tap (Matt Nathanson, Betty Goo, Drop Nineteens) have moved to the lush and quiet surroundings of Deerfield, MA and converted a barn into The Dreamfield Academy where they record and work with other artists as well. 'I have an unquiet mind so being in a serene enclave is serving me well. My younger self would die if she knew how uncool I'd become,' she laughs. 'I'd tell her to put a sock in it and talk to me after 2012!'

Looking forward to 2027, she muses, 'I have a new project with an album in the can that will come out next year,' she hints. 'It's a little more esoteric than Blinking... but there are common threads. I'm going to keep somewhat mum about it for now, but there will be live shows in the offing for that one. The follow up to Blinking... is in progress, as well. The songs are pretty much done and I'll be tracking it all in the new studio. Recording is my favorite part of the whole operation, and here we have so much at our fingertips. I love the magic that happens in the translation from demo to full realization. I've had s songs become swans ('Static') and have had songs I thought were great turn to s. Kill your darlings! It's all part of the process.'

Blinking As The Starlight Burns Out was arranged and produced by Paula Kelley with additional production by Aaron Tap and mastered by Pete Weiss (Thelonious Monster, Aimee Mann, Lee Renaldo). It is out now via Wharf Cat Records.

Tracklist

2. You Are Stars

4. Freight

6. The Girl Who Never Was

7. God Will Someone Tell Me

8. The Takedown

10. The Night

Photo Credit: Liz Linder (hi-res)











Photo Credit: Liz Linder (hi-res)

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