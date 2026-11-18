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Paul Woolford has reworked Mass Medium's hard house classic GOTTA HAVE IT, out Friday via Armada Music in both vocal and dub versions. It's a rave record rebuilt for a current floor, pitched squarely at UK warehouse season.

The remix has circulated as a sought-after ID since 2024, played out well ahead of release and chased ever since, including by Woolford himself in his Special Request sets. The Leeds producer is behind the platinum-certified, UK Top 5 Diplo collaboration LOOKING FOR ME.

Don Diablo and Wax Motif deliver an official remake of ROCK THE FUNKY BEAT, the 1996 Natural Born Chillers record that ran through the mid-90s UK underground, from the jump-up scene to Fatboy Slim's Big Beat Boutique in Brighton.

Don grew up with the track and calls it one of his all-time favourite drum & bass classics. He had long wanted to work with Wax, whose records he plays in his sets, and the pair debuted the remake at Wax's solo show at Grand Park in Los Angeles - it's been in both their sets since. Australian-born and LA-based, Wax Motif founded Divided Souls Records and has worked with Diplo and AC Slater.

Armin van Buuren and Mary Jensen have also shared live footage of GO ALL NIGHT, captured at A State Of Trance in Poland.

Upcoming Dates

Matty Ralph @ The Melrose Ballroom, New York, Friday 20 November

Benwal @ Soenda Indoor, Utrecht, Saturday 21 November

Andrea Oliva @ Shelter, Amsterdam, Saturday 21 November

Armin van Buuren @ Fairground Festival, Hannover, Saturday 28 November

Ferry Corsten @ GelreDome, Arnhem, Saturday 28 November

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