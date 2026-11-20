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Paris Jackson today unveiled her new single, 'Albatross,' out now. Listen here. The song follows the release of her sophomore album, HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE, this summer and arrives ahead of her recently announced 2027 headline tour.

On 'Albatross,' Jackson explores the pain of judgement from others and embracing feeling like an outsider. Images of a passing shadow, shipwreck, exile, and a crooked painting awaiting 'the great rearranging' give the track a vivid sense of displacement. Its refrain, 'But don't we look grand,' turns that feeling into a wry, defiant embrace of the outcast.

Up next, Jackson is set to embark on her 2027 'HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE TOUR,' with headline shows across North America, Europe, and the U.K. beginning in February. See the full list of tour dates below; tickets are available now. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the tour announcement.

'Albatross' is the follow-up to Jackson's sophomore album, HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE. Featuring 'zombies in love,' 'teenage drama,' 'stitched (on & on),' and the title track, the 11-track project marks a bold evolution for Jackson, pairing deeply personal songwriting with a heavier, more dynamic alternative-rock sound. Created with acclaimed songwriters and producers Linda Perry, Butch Walker, and Jason Lader, HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE explores healing, heartbreak, self-discovery, and finding light after darkness. Just one week after the album's release, she surprised fans by dropping two new songs, 'the breeze' and 'just me and you,' in honor of her father's birthday.

'HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE TOUR' Dates

North America

February 8th – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

February 9th – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

February 11th – Portland, OR – Holocene

February 12th – Seattle, WA – Barboza

February 15th – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

February 18th – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

February 19th – Detroit, MI – El Club

February 21st – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

February 22nd – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

February 25th – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

February 27th – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Europe / U.K.

March 19th – Zurich, Switzerland – Plaza Klub

March 21st – Munich, Germany – Strom

March 22nd – Prague, Czech Republic – Cargo Gallery

March 24th – Warsaw, Poland – Palladium

March 25th – Vilnius, Lithuania – Kablys

March 27th – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich

March 28th – Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9

March 30th – Ghent, Belgium – De Vooruit (Concertzaal)

March 31st – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

April 2nd – Berlin, Germany – Gretchen

April 3rd – Copenhagen, Denmark – Ideal Bar at VEGA

April 5th – Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali

April 7th – Paris, France – Le Bataclan

April 9th – London, United Kingdom – Heaven

April 11th – Manchester, United Kingdom – Club Academy

April 12th – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SWG3 Studio Warehouse

April 14th – Dublin, Ireland – The Workman's Club

About Paris Jackson

With a clear vision, open heart, and guitar in hand, Jackson plugs into pure emotion at the source. She's not just playing a signature brand of alternative rock; she's tracing a lasting mark in the shape of a beautiful scar that's cut into the skin by her raw instrumentation and relatable lyrics. The Los Angeles-based vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and consummate creative isn't afraid to confront tragedy, trauma, or demons of any kind with a scream, a smirk, and a power chord. She creates the kind of music that can inspire you to take a look at yourself, change your perspective, or simply appreciate the messy magic of life in the moment. She introduced her artistry on 2020's wilted—crafted with Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull and Robert McDowell. It vaulted to #1 on the iTunes Top Alternative Albums Chart and incited tastemaker applause from Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, NME, NPR, NYLON, Refinery29, and Rolling Stone. On 'lighthouse,' she teamed with producer Butch Walker and tapped Mike McCready of Pearl Jam for its guitar solo. She evolved into a formidable live performer by headlining packed houses and supporting Queens of The Stone Age, Incubus, Silversun Pickups, and The Revivalists. As a renaissance woman, she extended her creativity with roles in Lee Daniels' Star, American Horror Stories, Prime Video's Swarm, Doctor Odyssey, Gringo, The Space Between, and One Spoon of Chocolate. She remains an active ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and was honored with the Shining Star Award at the 35th Annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon. Now, Jackson turns the page on her next creative chapter with her long-awaited sophomore album, HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE, out now on Republic Records.

Keep up with Paris Jackson: Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube







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