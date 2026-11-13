Paloma Faith to Tour UK in October 2027, Opening Bradford Live on 23 October

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Paloma Faith has announced her seventh studio album, 'IN FULL COLOUR!', released via RCA on Friday 5 March 2027. The first single, 'Gone', is out now. She tours the UK in October 2027, with 18 dates including Bradford Live on Saturday 23 October 2027.

Her last album, 'The Glorification of Sadness', went straight through the middle of a break-up and didn't look away. 'IN FULL COLOUR!' is the counter-punch: a record about joy, made by someone who knows exactly what it costs and has decided it's worth having anyway. Paloma is now unapologetically spreading her creative wings in all their fallible glory with an album and campaign that is intended to lift us at a time where we feel lacking in hope - and taken over by AI. There is no AI on 'IN FULL COLOUR!' and no sampled sounds: every note was played on a real instrument. Even the artwork was made by hand, with scissors and glue… this is a body of work brimming with human touch.

The album was produced by Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman (Victoria Monét, Hozier, The Weeknd) and mixed and mastered by Jaycen Joshua (Beyoncé, Rihanna, SZA, Rosalía, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber).

Discussing the record Paloma said:

'This album is intentionally optimistic,' says Paloma. 'In a world that can feel hopeless, this album is joy as protest. Humanity can win.'

'Gone' is the first taste of that record: sixties and seventies soul with a Motown heartbeat, a Northern Soul stomp and Paloma's voice at full stretch. Like the rest of the album, it was produced by Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman.

The visualiser for 'Gone' opens The Paloma Show, an 11-part visual album made with creative director Theo Adams to accompany the record. It is a celebration of the heyday of British television in the seventies and eighties, when everything seemed to come in technicolour and the possibilities seemed endless. Paloma nostalgically looks back on a world of talk shows (think Parkinson, if Parkinson wore sequins), psychic phone-ins, game shows and weather presenters with icon status. In 'Gone', Paloma plays a singer who leaves her own body, only to be ignored by a cast of characters, every one of them played by her.

''Gone' is about how isolating this job can be,' says Paloma. 'You can be on a stage in full sequins and wonder if anyone can really see you, or even worse, if you can see yourself at all anymore'

Ticket Information

Priority Live members can access an exclusive venue pre-sale from 10am Thursday 19 November. Become a Priority Live member at bradfordlive.co.uk.

General sale tickets will be available from 10am Friday 20 November at bradfordlive.co.uk.

About Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith came to pop by way of the theatre. Born and raised in London, she trained in dance, theatre and set design before music claimed her, and all three are at work every time she walks on stage. Since her 2009 debut, 'Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful?', she has made six studio albums and built one of the most singular careers in British pop, with a visual world created as meticulously as the songs. In 2015 she was named Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.

Her sixth album, 'The Glorification of Sadness', was followed by a concert film in February 2026. Her seventh, 'IN FULL COLOUR!', is released by RCA on 5 March 2027.

On screen, she has acted in Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, St Trinian's and Pennyworth. Her book 'MILF', a frank account of modern motherhood, spent nine weeks on the Sunday Times bestseller list. Her podcast, 'Mad, Sad & Bad', is four series in, with more than seven million downloads and a Number 1 on Apple Podcasts in its first week. Guests have ranged from Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Goldblum and Richard E. Grant to Letitia Wright, Davina McCall, Jameela Jamil and Alan Carr.

Nearly two decades after asking whether we wanted the truth or something beautiful, Paloma Faith is still giving us both.

About Bradford Live

Bradford Live – the beating heart of Bradford – is a world class 4,000 maximum capacity entertainment venue, located in the heart of Bradford city centre. The former Odeon Cinema was originally built in 1930s. Following its closure in 2000, the magnificent art deco building has now been fully restored with a £50m investment, bringing it back to its former glory as a major live music, entertainment, events, and conferencing hub for the city. The venue is operated by global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment.









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