"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
PUBLIC IMAGE LTD Tour Resumes February 12 in Chicago, Poppy Jean Crawford Opens Select Dates
The post-punk band, formed after Lydon fronted the SEX PISTOLS, will also release the live album ALIVE.
After a return to the US in September/October, Public Image Ltd (PiL) will launch the second round of dates beginning February 12th in Chicago. Billed as 'This Is Not...The Last Tour', the first run of shows, and their first here in 8 years, received critical acclaim in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, among other major cities. Nearly five decades into a career defined by fierce independence, John Lydon remains one of modern music's most unapologetic and compelling voices. Tickets for all shows are on sale from the venues and via the PiL website.
Poppy Jean Crawford will be special guest on February 12 - 25, and Telehealth on March 8 - 24.
The US tour followed the momentum gained in 2025, when the band played a string of shows and festival appearances in the UK and Europe. After the passing of his wife, Nora, and lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens, both in 2023, Lydon thought he might retire from touring. However, he was overwhelmed by the response, love, and support of fans and this year was an important one for the band.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lydon said: 'I think live Public Image is a ferocious band,' And, he adds, he still gets a blast out of performing. 'I feel fear, torment, anxiety, self-doubt, all of those things before I actually get onstage. But then once onstage, you drop all the ego and all of that trepidation — there's a nice word — and you pile into it and you find that that's where you truly belong.'
A new live album, 'Alive', recorded during the 2025 UK/Europe tour, is available via A Way With Media, and the band are currently working on an album of new material. John Lydon also recently announced the release of ARCHIVE, a new photographic visual memoir documenting his life and career. Available to order here, the book provides an unprecedented, deeply personal retrospective spanning five decades of cultural revolution.
After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed post-punk originators Public Image Ltd (PiL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums.
With a shifting line-up and unique sound – fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub – Lydon guided the band from their debut album 'First Issue' in 1978 through to 1992's 'That What Is Not', before a 17-year hiatus.
Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing three critically acclaimed albums, 'This is PiL' (2012), 'What The World Needs Now…' (2015) and 'End of World' (2023).
John Lydon is joined by Lu Edmonds (guitar), Scott Firth (bass), and Mark Roberts (drums).
The first leg of the tour was previously covered by BroadwayWorld: PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PiL) Launches THIS IS NOT THE LAST TOUR, Ends Oct. 9.
US Tour Dates 2027
February 12 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
February 13 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
February 15 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
February 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand At The Complex
February 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
February 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
February 21 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
February 23 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
February 24 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall
February 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
February 27 - March 6 - New Orleans, LA - The 80's Cruise 2027
March 8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
March 9 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch
March 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
March 12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
March 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
March 16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
March 17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
March 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Sovereign
March 20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
March 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
March 23 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
March 24 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
Special guests: Poppy Jean Crawford Feb 12 - 25; Telehealth Mar 8 - 24.
More information is available at www.pilofficial.com.
Photo Credit: Sacha Maric
Photo Credit: Sacha Maric
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