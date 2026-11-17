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After a return to the US in September/October, Public Image Ltd (PiL) will launch the second round of dates beginning February 12th in Chicago. Billed as 'This Is Not...The Last Tour', the first run of shows, and their first here in 8 years, received critical acclaim in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, among other major cities. Nearly five decades into a career defined by fierce independence, John Lydon remains one of modern music's most unapologetic and compelling voices. Tickets for all shows are on sale from the venues and via the PiL website.

Poppy Jean Crawford will be special guest on February 12 - 25, and Telehealth on March 8 - 24.

The US tour followed the momentum gained in 2025, when the band played a string of shows and festival appearances in the UK and Europe. After the passing of his wife, Nora, and lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens, both in 2023, Lydon thought he might retire from touring. However, he was overwhelmed by the response, love, and support of fans and this year was an important one for the band.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lydon said: 'I think live Public Image is a ferocious band,' And, he adds, he still gets a blast out of performing. 'I feel fear, torment, anxiety, self-doubt, all of those things before I actually get onstage. But then once onstage, you drop all the ego and all of that trepidation — there's a nice word — and you pile into it and you find that that's where you truly belong.'

A new live album, 'Alive', recorded during the 2025 UK/Europe tour, is available via A Way With Media, and the band are currently working on an album of new material. John Lydon also recently announced the release of ARCHIVE, a new photographic visual memoir documenting his life and career. Available to order here, the book provides an unprecedented, deeply personal retrospective spanning five decades of cultural revolution.

After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed post-punk originators Public Image Ltd (PiL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums.

With a shifting line-up and unique sound – fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub – Lydon guided the band from their debut album 'First Issue' in 1978 through to 1992's 'That What Is Not', before a 17-year hiatus.

Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing three critically acclaimed albums, 'This is PiL' (2012), 'What The World Needs Now…' (2015) and 'End of World' (2023).

John Lydon is joined by Lu Edmonds (guitar), Scott Firth (bass), and Mark Roberts (drums).

The first leg of the tour was previously covered by BroadwayWorld: PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PiL) Launches THIS IS NOT THE LAST TOUR, Ends Oct. 9.

US Tour Dates 2027

February 12 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

February 13 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

February 15 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

February 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand At The Complex

February 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

February 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

February 21 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

February 23 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

February 24 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

February 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

February 27 - March 6 - New Orleans, LA - The 80's Cruise 2027

March 8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

March 9 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch

March 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

March 12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

March 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

March 16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

March 17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

March 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Sovereign

March 20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

March 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

March 23 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

March 24 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Special guests: Poppy Jean Crawford Feb 12 - 25; Telehealth Mar 8 - 24.

More information is available at www.pilofficial.com.

Photo Credit: Sacha Maric



Photo Credit: Sacha Maric

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