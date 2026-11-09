P!NK to Perform RESIDENCY AT SPHERE IN LAS VEGAS in 2027

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Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist P!NK has announced her forthcoming 2027 residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. Promoted by Live Nation, the performer will bring her live show to the venue starting Wednesday, September 29, with additional dates on Friday, October 1, Saturday, October 2, Wednesday, October 6, Friday, October 8, Saturday, October 9, Wednesday, October 27, Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30. P!NK is the first solo female pop artist to headline Sphere.

Artist presale registration is available now at pinkspage.com, with the presale beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 10am PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which begins at 10am PT on Friday, November 20 at pinkspage.com.

Other residencies at the venue include a five-date run by RUSH, which BroadwayWorld previously reported.

Vibee Concert & Hotel Packages

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & Hotel Experience Package partner for P!NK's newly announced shows at Sphere. The Vibee package presale begins Wednesday, November 11 at 10am PT / 1pm ET, ahead of the public on-sale.

All Vibee packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort connected to Sphere, a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a commemorative laminate and lanyard, and access to Vibee's on-site concierge service.

Vibee VIP package holders will enjoy added perks, including premium reserved seating options and priority entry at Sphere, early access, special crowd-free shopping hours, and access to the VIP-exclusive Lounge at the P!NK Fan Experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, luxury motorcoach transportation to and from the airport, a curated P!NK gift kit, and more. For those who do not require accommodations, non-hotel packages are also available. For more details and to secure an experience through Vibee's packages, visit pink.vibee.com.

P!NKZILLA at Fremont Street Experience

In celebration of P!NK's upcoming Sphere residency, Vegas' SlotZilla zipline at Fremont Street Experience will transform into P!NKZILLA, a limited-time aerial attraction. Featuring P!NK hits and a bespoke takeover of the Fremont Street Canopy Backdrop, which spans 1,375 feet in length and 90 feet in width, P!NKZILLA will run from Wednesday, November 11 to Thursday, November 19 at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm. Tickets and more information will be available on fremontstreetexperience.com/pink-zilla starting Wednesday, November 11.

About the Residency

P!NK's most recent global tours in 2023 and 2024, the Summer Carnival Tour, the TRUSTFALL Tour, and P!NK Live, sold over 4 million tickets across 130+ dates throughout 98 cities in 15 countries, making it the 2nd highest grossing tour of all time from a female artist. She recently became a first-time nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and hosted The 79th Annual Tony Awards earlier this year. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album Missundaztood, which included the songs 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' 'Just Like a Pill,' 'Family Portrait,' and 'Get This Party Started.'

P!NK's residency at Sphere will utilize the venue's technologies, including the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features Sphere Immersive Sound, a concert-grade audio system.

About P!NK

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 9 studio albums and 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, and landed 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). She has sold out arenas and stadiums all over the world. She is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the 2017 Vanguard Award, two MTV Europe Awards, and two People's Choice Awards. She was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013 and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor). In 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. P!NK was Billboard Music Awards' Icon Recipient in 2021 and iHeartRadio Music Awards' Icon Recipient in 2023.

At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries, selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest-grossing tour in Billboard's Boxscore history and the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard's Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released 'Cover Me in Sunshine,' a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released on Amazon Prime Video, along with her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist. Her latest studio album TRUSTFALL debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 Chart, marking her ninth album to chart in the Top 10, and debuted at #1 in 7 other countries. Featuring the singles 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again,' 'TRUSTFALL,' and 'When I Get There,' along with collaborations from Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, the album also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

About Sphere

Sphere is an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies. The venue hosts original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood creatives, concerts and residencies from major artists, and premier brand events. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with plans also announced for Sphere venues in Abu Dhabi and National Harbor. More information is available at thesphere.com.







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