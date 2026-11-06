PHANTOM BLADE ZERO Soundtrack by Caisheng Bo Released Everywhere via Milan Records

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Milan Records today releases new music from the video game PHANTOM BLADE ZERO, including the Original Soundtrack by Caisheng Bo and the game's ending theme, 'My Heart Beats True,' performed by award-winning Chinese singer Sha Baoliang. Available everywhere now, the album features original music written by Bo for S-GAME's new Wuxia action RPG game, which was released last week to overwhelming critical acclaim.

A crucial part of the game's development, Bo worked closely with his longtime collaborator and the game's creative director Soulframe Liang, creating a score deeply woven into the game itself. More than an accompaniment or mood piece, Bo's soundscape becomes a character in the action, matching the style, intensity and spectacle of the gameplay, particularly during its larger-than-life boss fights.

Also available alongside the album is the game's special ending theme, 'My Heart Beats True,' written by Bo and featuring soaring vocals from Chinese singer Sha Baoliang to create the perfect endcap to the thrilling journey.

The musical story of Phantom Blade Zero began 18 years ago, when Caisheng Bo and Soulframe Liang—one in high school and the other in graduate school—were working on their indie game Rainblood 2: City of Flames, which would later evolve into the Phantom Blade franchise. Over nearly two decades, the graphics and gameplay have undergone a complete facelift, while the main melodies have been carried over and the core of the music has remained the same. The goal is to be bold and new—to create a world of sounds so distinctive that it pulls the listener into an alien world to become the Chinese wuxia hero they always wanted to be.

Music played an unusually integral role in the development of Phantom Blade Zero, with Bo composing some pieces before the corresponding characters and boss encounters had even been designed. Culminating in a 4-disc album with over 60 tracks in total and six hours of listening time, Bo's soundscape draws on his longstanding affinity for rock, metal and electronic music, fusing those influences with traditional Chinese instruments and performance styles. Rather than treating those elements as purely historical references, Bo sought to push them into new territory, working with musicians to explore unexpected combinations and contemporary applications of traditional sounds. The result is a score conceived not simply as an accompaniment to the action, but as an integral part of Phantom Blade Zero's identity.

The score doesn't just offer a new sound; it tells a story through leitmotifs and intricate thematic design. A recurring stuttering sound, for example, evokes conspiracy and an uncontrollable 'Sha Chi' (killing intent), while the screaming sounds of the erhu (Chinese violin) capture the red threads and the core motif of 'hero versus manipulation.' The xūn (Chinese clay ocarina) represents 'authority' and 'weeping'; the pipa (Chinese guitar) represents 'ambush' and 'tranquility.' These are just a few examples of the tools Phantom Blade Zero's music uses to make the soundtrack more musically profound and academically significant.

Developed and published by S-GAME, Phantom Blade Zero is now available on PlayStation 5 and Windows.

About Phantom Blade Zero

S-GAME presents Phantom Blade Zero, a fusion of classic Wuxia storytelling and exhilarating action powered by Unreal Engine 5. You play as Soul, a warrior with only 66 days left to live. Fend off assassins, unravel world-ending conspiracies, and defend your values with your life.

Tracklist

Disc 1

1. Valley of Mist

2. Against the Flow

3. A Night of Rain (2026)

4. Mountain Pursuit

5. The Axemaster

6. Surging Sha-Chi

7. The Hunt's Twin Sickles

8. Forest of Ambush

9. The Drunken Sword

10. Thieves' Refuge

11. No Fear Ahead

12. Homesick Puppets

13. Hua the Bride

14. Bloodline Legacy

15. Where Dusk Lingers

16. Asura of Wrath

17. The White Serpent

18. As If It Were Yesterday (2026)

19. Forever and Aye (2026)

20. Soaring Lóng (2026)

Disc 2

1. Unbridled Across the Land

2. Before the Moon is Whole (Chiba & Guitar Duet)

3. Outside the Village of Lu

4. A Way Through

5. When the Clouds Part

6. Secrets in the Rain (2026)

7. Blaze of Vengeance

8. Adrift in Mist

9. Backstreets of Pangzhen

10. Voice of Wanyue

11. Long Awaited Return

12. Shifting Illusions

13. Shadow Wardens

14. Wan Jun, the Coppermaul

15. The Acolytes

16. Red Tassel, Old Bonds

17. A Fleeting Journey

18. Reminiscence of Youth

19. A New Ambition

20. The Sword's Echo (2026)

Disc 3

1. Xiaokui (2026)

2. Toward the Light

3. Iron and Jade

4. Before the Moon Is Whole (Guqin & Guitar Duet)

5. The Killing String

6. Souls in Wood

7. Strings of Qiansui

8. A Weathered Mandate

9. The Waning Sun

10. The Seven-Stars Formation

11. Sword of Despair

12. Echoes of Despair

13. The Puppet Pit

14. A Lightless Sky

15. Snake House (2026)

16. Grave Hunger

17. Mirage Estate

18. A Stage of Blades

19. Azure Crescent

20. Triple Threat

21. A Final Farewell

Disc 4

1. The Awakened Lion

2. The Lion's Return

3. The Past Unbound

4. Jade-Face

5. A Wake of Blood

6. Realm of Mirage

7. The Flawed Pipa

8. The Three Unbound

9. Bound in Frost

10. Blizzard Blademaster

11. Divided by Duty

12. A Hero's Finale

13. Soulrend Cliff

14. The Path Ahead

15. The Crusher and Saw

16. The Last Battle (2026)

17. Bound by Threads

18. The Lady Descends

19. The Severed Lóng

20. Loong Unleashed (2026)

About Caisheng Bo

Caisheng Bo is a composer based in Beijing, China, and a graduate of the University of Virginia. He began his career in music eighteen years ago as an indie-game composer, and has since built a diverse body of work spanning television, anime, and video games. His practice is grounded in a deep engagement with folk arts and historical lore, which serve as recurring sources of inspiration and fuel his ongoing exploration of new ways of sonic expression. He believes music is not merely an art form but a universal language—one that transcends cultural barriers and differing beliefs.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints.



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