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Los Angeles band Peel Dream Magazine has signed a worldwide deal with Ghostly International and announced a full North American tour in April and May of 2027 (see full list of dates below). Vermont-based artist Dari Bay will open the first half of the tour, with fellow LA outfit Jawdropped handling support on the second half.

Ghostly founder Sam Valenti IV said 'Peel Dream Magazine has delivered some of our favorite cuts of this decade. Joe Stevens is a deeply gifted and prolific songwriter. We're thrilled to partner with the band.'

Forged in the New York DIY scene at the close of the twenty-teens and now among an up-and-coming Los Angeles cohort, Peel Dream Magazine has since its inception straddled the boundaries between bookish indie pop, 90s alternative, and motorik drone rock, charting a singular path.

On 2024's ROSE MAIN READING ROOM, which Pitchfork describes as 'gorgeous and glowing,' and its companion LP TAURUS (2026), the band beckons toward a newfound romance and nostalgia with their catchiest collection of songs to date. Set to the backdrop of New York City and its towering landmarks — The American Museum of Natural History, Grand Central Station, and the like — principal songwriter Joseph Stevens weaves personal stories into the wider fabric of the natural world, touching on themes of instinct, animality, and evolution.

Having recently shared stages with Jessica Pratt, Friko, Blonde Redhead and Nation of Language, they also headlined dates across the US, Canada, UK and Europe in 2025, selling out rooms for the very first time. The past few years have also been burgeoning ones for Stevens' composing work - in 2024, he scored a dark indie comedy starring Stavros Halkias, Let's Start A Cult.

The band has been hard at work writing and recording new material - more exciting news to follow.

Tickets are on sale now via the band's tour page.

Tour Dates

04/15 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall *

04/16 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *

04/17 Seattle, WA - Barboza *

04/19 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club *

04/20 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court *

04/21 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

04/23 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry *

04/24 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

04/25 Detroit, MI - Lager House *

04/27 Toronto, ON - Sound Garage *

04/28 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz *

04/29 Boston, MA - Deep Cuts #

04/30 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #

05/01 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #

05/02 Washington DC - Songbyrd #

05/03 Durham, NC - The Pinhook #

05/05 Asheville, NC - Revival #

05/06 Atlanta, GA - The Earl #

05/13 San Diego, CA - Casbah

05/14 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

05/15 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

* = w/ Dari Bay

# = w/ Jawdropped

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete









Photo Credit: Daniel Topete

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