Owen Riegling Releases IN THE FEELING (Deluxe) With Six New Tracks

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Country singer-songwriter Owen Riegling has expanded his latest chapter with the release of In The Feeling (Deluxe), via Universal Music Canada / Big Loud Records. The deluxe edition features six new tracks, including 'Place And Space In Time,' and makes special interludes previously available only on physical editions available on digital platforms for the first time. Fans can also hear live recordings of 'Old Dirt Roads' and 'In The Feeling' captured at Toronto's Massey Hall.

Riegling shares, 'The deluxe version of In The Feeling is my way of putting a ribbon on this era of my life and career. Between the interludes, live performances and new music, this record is how In The Feeling was intended to be listened to.'

In The Feeling was named one of NPR's best country albums.

The double Platinum-certified breakout hit 'Old Dirt Roads' introduced listeners to where Riegling comes from and 'Me Without My Hometown' feels like its older brother, a more mature perspective on the people and places that made him who he is today. Riegling shares, 'I thought leaving home would help me find myself. Instead, it showed me that who I was back there is who I'll always be.'

'Me Without My Hometown' continues to climb Canadian country radio charts. Penned by Riegling, the song reflects on leaving home and realizing the roots that shaped you never really leave. It follows this summer's release 'Men Into Boys' and arrives on the heels of radio single 'Love Hate Love,' which peaked at No.2 at Canadian Country radio.

The deluxe edition extends a standout year for Riegling. Released in April, the album landed on NPR Music's Best Country Albums list and days later, Riegling made his Grand Ole Opry debut. He was also named Billboard's Up-and-Coming Country Artist of the Month (April), as well as Rolling Stone Canada's Future of Music list, recognizing artists shaping the future of Canadian music.

With more than 222 million global streams, Riegling has wrapped his North American In The Feeling Tour. He also recently performed on the broadcast at the 2026 Canadian Country Music Awards in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

In The Feeling Deluxe Tracklisting

Phone Call From Home (Album Version)

Rest Of My

Taillight This Town

Morris (Interlude)

Miles Away

Same Blood

Born Again

Going Missing

Love Hate Love

Mailbox

Last Thing On My Mind

Sue (Interlude)

In The Feeling

Anything But Me

Place And Space In Time

Men Into Boys

Me Without My Hometown

Born Again (Wedding Version)

In The Feeling (Live From Massey Hall)

Old Dirt Roads (Live From Massey Hall)

All songs produced by Oscar Charles

About Owen Riegling

Award-winning country artist Owen Riegling is quickly emerging as one of the genre's most authentic new voices. Raised in the farming community of Mildmay, Ontario (pop. 1,200), Riegling pairs a small-town soul with a modern, arena-ready edge. After winning the 2022 Boots & Hearts Festival Emerging Artist Competition and signing with Universal Music Canada, and later partnering with Big Loud Records stateside, Riegling broke through with his Double Platinum-certified hit 'Old Dirt Roads.' His expanded EP-turned-album Bruce County (From The Beginning) earned major recognition, including 2025 CCMA Album of the Year, multiple Country Music of Ontario Awards, and a 2025 JUNO Award nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. With more than 222 million global streams, Riegling's reach continues to grow well beyond his small-town roots.

In April 2026, Riegling released his acclaimed sophomore album, In The Feeling, which landed on NPR Music's Best Country Albums list. Days later, Riegling made his Grand Ole Opry debut. He was also named to Rolling Stone Canada's Future of Music list.

A relentless performer, Riegling has headlined his own shows and shared stages with artists including Dierks Bentley, Tyler Hubbard, Chase Rice and Kashus Culpepper, among others. Grounded in family, community and the values that shaped him, Riegling blends vulnerability with conviction as his sound and self evolve. 'I'm just making the music that I would want to listen to,' Riegling says. 'I'm not trying to be anybody other than myself.'

Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman









Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman

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