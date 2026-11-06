Oso Oso to Release Sixth Studio Album AN EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION via Feral Twin on November 6

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Long Island's Oso Oso released their sixth studio album, an exchange of information, today via Feral Twin. The 12-track record follows 2024's life till bones, finding Jade Lilitri embracing a harder, more rock oriented sound while continuing to build on the indie and emo influences that have shaped the project over the past decade. The album features previously released singles 'it's all bait,' 'know you know me better,' 'the nights,' and 'the facts,' and arrives as the band continues its North American headline tour.

The album is the inaugural release on Feral Twin Records, founded by Hop Along drummer Mark Quinlan.

While life till bones was assembled piece by piece in the studio, much of an exchange of information had already taken shape when Hop Along drummer Mark Quinlan reached out to Lilitri about his new label, Feral Twin. An initial conversation about reissuing older Oso Oso records turned into an opportunity to record the songs Lilitri had been sitting on. Within weeks, he was at Dan Maddalone's BirthdayLand Studios outside Albany, where the two spent fourteen days working through the material.

Given the way it all came together, it may not come as a surprise that an exchange of information is a more brisk record, only slowing down during brief moments like album centerpiece 'wind me up,' which began as an acoustic song before evolving into a soaring alt-rock power ballad. Elsewhere, 'someone like that' features screamed vocals from Prince Daddy & the Hyena's Kory Gregory alongside guitarist Eddy Rodriguez, while album closer 'the days' culminates in a guitar solo from Chelsea Paige Ragan of Pictures of Vernon and Diva Sweetly.

Running through its 12 tracks is a loose narrative about the gradual loss of youthful idealism. 'I think my songwriting is probably rooted in wanting to be loved but not domesticated, enlightened but not disillusioned, wanting to be your own person but also belong,' Lilitri explains. 'These things all seem impossible; I don't know if that's pessimistic but it feels real.' On an exchange of information, Oso Oso explores the space between youthful ambition and the realities of growing older, finding meaning in the contradictions that lie between them.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the album's announcement and fall tour and on the single 'the facts.'

Tracklist

1. 4 am redemption

2. it's all bait

3. the nights

4. the facts

5. know you know me better

6. wind me up

7. everybody has their fun

8. she rides in the stars

9. someone like that

10. trace me

11. the premiums

12. the days

Oso Oso 2026 Tour Dates

November 6 - Denver, CO - HQ +

November 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court +

November 9 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club +

November 10 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project +

November 11 - Portland, OR - High Limit Room +

November 13 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz +

November 14 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room +

November 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

November 16 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar +

November 17 - Mesa, AZ - The Rosetta Room +

November 19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center +

November 20 - Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom +

November 21 - Dallas, TX - Puzzles Deep Ellum +

November 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head +

November 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway +

* w/ Leisure Hour + Bad Luck

+ w/ Liquid Mike + Bugsy

Photo Credit: Michael Dubin



Photo Credit: Michael Dubin

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