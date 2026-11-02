Oso Oso to Release AN EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION November 6, West Coast Tour Begins November 3

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Long Island's Oso Oso, the project of singer-songwriter Jade Lilitri, shares new single 'the facts.' The song appears on the forthcoming sixth album, an exchange of information, out November 6 via Feral Twin. It follows recent singles 'it's all bait,' 'know you know me better,' and 'the nights,' as the band approaches the album's release and prepares for the next leg of its North American headline tour kicking off tomorrow in Columbus.

Led by strummed, reverb-heavy guitars, 'the facts' builds gradually, creating a sense of anticipation as the arrangement picks up momentum. While much of an exchange of information finds Oso Oso embracing a harder, more rock-oriented sound, the track feels synonymous with his earlier material, highlighting the straightforward and melodic songwriting that have long defined Lilitri's music.

'the facts' arrives as Oso Oso prepares to release an exchange of information on November 6, a record that takes a different approach from 2024's life till bones. Written largely before recording began, the album came together over two weeks at BirthdayLand Studios outside Albany, where Lilitri worked closely with producer and engineer Dan Maddalone. The pair recorded nearly everything during those sessions before completing additional parts and mixing the album with Billy Mannino at Two Worlds.

Though not strictly a concept album, an exchange of information follows a loose narrative about holding onto the ambitions and ideals of youth as they become increasingly difficult to reconcile with reality. Across its 12 tracks, the album's narrator moves from a determination to pursue their dreams toward a growing sense of disillusionment.

'I think my songwriting is probably rooted in wanting to be loved but not domesticated, enlightened but not disillusioned, wanting to be your own person but also belong,' Jade explains. 'These things all seem impossible; I don't know if that's pessimistic but it feels real. That's the truth I'm trying to dig at. That's what has always seemed like the point of all of this for me as an artist: exploring and sitting in the balance whatever this rollercoaster is.'

Tracklist

1. 4 am redemption

2. it's all bait

3. the nights

4. the facts

5. know you know me better

6. wind me up

7. everybody has their fun

8. she rides in the stars

9. someone like that

10. trace me

11. the premiums

12. the days

Oso Oso 2026 Tour Dates

November 3 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar +

November 5 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar +

November 6 - Denver, CO - HQ +

November 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court +

November 9 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club +

November 10 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project +

November 11 - Portland, OR - High Limit Room +

November 13 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz +

November 14 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room +

November 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

November 16 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar +

November 17 - Mesa, AZ - The Rosetta Room +

November 19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center +

November 20 - Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom +

November 21 - Dallas, TX - Puzzles Deep Ellum +

November 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head +

November 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway +

+ w/ Liquid Mike + Bugsy

Photo Credit: Michael Dubin



Photo Credit: Michael Dubin

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