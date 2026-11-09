Oscar Lindsey to Headline 2027 U.S., UK, and European Tour, Starting March 2027

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Nashville-based artist Oscar Lindsey has announced extensive headlining 2027 tours throughout the U.S., UK, and Europe. The news comes on the heels of his label debut, Sunshine, which is out now via Mom + Pop Music (Courtney Barnett, Hudson Freeman, Renny Conti). Lindsey is fresh off tours with Whitney and Robert Lester Folsom and an album release show at The Blue Room at Third Man Records this past Saturday. He will continue to celebrate the release with an in-store at Grimey's New & Preloved Music in Nashville on November 10. Next year, he will also appear at Treefort Music Festival in Boise, Idaho. Tickets for all headlining U.S. shows go on sale Friday, November 13. UK and European dates are on sale now.

Pigeons & Planes recently featured Lindsey alongside Emma Ogier, Truman Sinclair, and Sunshine-collaborator James Eichman, saying, 'These four artists (and friends) are leading the next wave of indie twang...If you're looking for authentic songwriting, indelible hooks, and beautiful instrumentation, these new voices need to be on your radar.' With the release of Sunshine, Ones to Watch praises, 'The album is rife with fun, whimsical, ironic songwriting that feels unbound by trends or what decade we are in,' and Jammerzine calls it 'funny, tender, musically engaging, and refreshingly unafraid of emotional messiness.' Tracks from the album have earned spots on playlists like NPR's New Music Friday and Spotify's Juniper, All New Indie, Fresh Folk, Fresh Finds, among others.

Oscar Lindsey On Tour

November 10 — Nashville, TN @ Grimey's (In-Store)

February 7 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique

February 8 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Bovenzaal

February 9 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow - Top Ten Bar

February 11 — Berlin, DE @ Lark

February 12 — Cologne, DE @ Yuca

February 13 — Paris, FR @ Supersonic

February 15 — London, UK @ Lower Third

February 16 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

February 17 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute (Lodge)

February 18 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds 2

February 20 — Dublin, IE @ Borderline Festival

February 21 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's

February 22 — Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda

March 9 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern*

March 10 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club*

March 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse*

March 12 — Des Moines, IA @ xBk*

March 13 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge*

March 15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head*

March 16 — Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio*

March 22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

March 23 — San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

March 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

March 26 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

March 27 — San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

March 30 — Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

March 31 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

April 1 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

April 3-4 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

April 6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

April 8 — Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

April 10 — Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

April 11 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

*with support from James Eichman

Lindsey descends from a long line of formidable songwriters. His grandfather's name appears in the discographies of Pirates of the Mississippi and The Byrds, while stars like Tim McGRaw, Faith Hill, and Taylor Swift count Lindsey's parents as collaborators. 'I never felt like I had a different childhood,' he says, considering the hitmaking backdrop of his home life. 'I was exposed to a lot of music, but it just felt normal to me. I think when you're young, you look at what your parents do and you're like, 'oh, that's so lame,' just because they're your parents.' Though grateful for their influence in retrospect, Lindsey looked outside his parents' catalog for inspiration in those formative years. 'Around age fourteen, I was completely obsessed with Bo Burnham. I learned all his songs on piano. That's how I started to play.'

Lindsey, though articulate, leans far less on verbosity than Burnham. The very sound of his voice, an evocative tenor, does most of the telling, with an emotional purity reminiscent of indie rock icons like Ben Kweller and Alex G. That endearing quality shines when he tackles heavy subject matter like his own struggles with mental health, particularly obsessive-compulsive disorder. He wrote album track 'Painting The Walls' as a kind of experiment, testing just how honest he could be about his internal turmoil: If I don't knock this wood three times / Do you think I will die? / Why does my brain always think of these things / When its job is to keep me alive? Indie Shuffle calls the song 'honest, painful, and beautiful,' and CLOUT adds, 'It feels as earnest and honest as anything you're likely to hear anytime soon.'

'I have hopes that it'll reach more people who can relate to it,' Lindsey says. 'Maybe they can find some peace by listening to it, the same way I did by writing it.'

While Sunshine is anchored by these more serious and vulnerable moments, there is a fair amount of playfulness as well. Lindsey wrote standout track 'Knife' on the spot as he was recording, its barebones honesty and palpitating beat making it one of the set's most infectious offerings. 'I chopped up a drum groove, layered some tracks and vocal effects, and then I just freestyled all those lyrics in like, five minutes,' he explains. I wanna feel like I got something to lose / 'Cause every thought of you is leaving a bruise / I left the bar and started walking home / Why do I freak out every time I'm alone? 'I was in such a flow, I didn't realize what I was making. I listen back to it now and I'm glad I made that. It all makes perfect sense to me.'

The 'Knife' session was one of a few departures from Lindsey's primary writing and recording style. 'I mostly write on an acoustic, usually in bed,' he says. He recorded all his previous albums in GarageBand, playing every instrument himself. That lo-fi approach has earned him a vibrant cult following: his 2025 self-released LP Glitter is beloved for packaging the intangibles of the coming-of-age experience into buoyant gut punches. For Sunshine, Lindsey graduated to self-producing in Logic, then enlisted friends like Eichman from Nashville's growing alt-folk scene for additional instrumentation.

The title of Lindsey's fifth full-length is less a description than a plea for light. 'Sunshine was what I wanted most in those cold, dark winter days when I was writing these songs,' he offers. With this album, he made his own.

Sunshine Tracklisting

1. Sunshine

2. Metal Through Her Lips

3. Flip A Coin

4. Painting The Walls

5. Knife

6. Love You More

7. Shooting Star

8. 2 Drunk 2 Dream

9. Sidelines

10. Sunflower Seeds

Photo Credit: Cole Silberman









Photo Credit: Cole Silberman

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