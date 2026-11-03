Orly Bekiri to Release Holiday Single "Everyday Is Christmas" With Music Video Preview

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At just 11 years old, rising pop singer Orly Bekiri is already making an impression on the entertainment industry. With original music, television appearances, and interviews reaching audiences beyond her hometown, the young performer is building an impressive foundation before even entering her teenage years.

Now, as the holiday season approaches, Bekiri is inviting audiences into an especially meaningful chapter of her musical journey with her new single, 'Everyday Is Christmas,' arriving November 12, 2026, and a special preview of its upcoming music video.

But unlike a traditional holiday song centered on decorations, presents, and Christmas morning, Bekiri's latest release offers something more lasting: the idea that the greatest gift of all is feeling loved.

A Christmas Song With a Message Beyond the Holidays

For Bekiri, Christmas represents more than one day on the calendar. It is a feeling that can exist throughout the year, inspired by people who bring warmth, happiness, and meaning into everyday life.

'Christmas is and has always been such a magical time, but I wanted this song to share something even more special. It's not just about the lights, the presents, or the holidays. It's about the people who make us feel loved and appreciated, and who bring so much happiness and warmth into our lives. When you're surrounded by love and someone who makes you smile and feel truly special, even an ordinary day can feel like Christmas. It's a beautiful feeling we can carry in our hearts all year long.'

Through 'Everyday Is Christmas,' Bekiri hopes to remind listeners that the most memorable moments often have little to do with material gifts and everything to do with human connection.

A First Look at the Upcoming Music Video

Ahead of the song's official release, Bekiri is sharing a preview of her upcoming holiday music video. The teaser introduces the festive spirit of 'Everyday Is Christmas' while setting the stage for the full visual release.

Pre-save the single: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/orlybekiri/everyday-is-christmas-3

Backed by Industry Experience: Eric Johnson, Danny Jay, and N.I. Music Group

Behind Bekiri's developing recording career is N.I. Music Group, whose team includes Eric Johnson and Danny Jay (Danny Jacobson).

Johnson brings decades of experience across songwriting, touring, recording, and artist development. As part of the pop-rock duo SHYTOWN, Johnson toured and shared stages with high-profile performers. His wider industry experience includes professional connections and projects associated with Sean Kingston, Lance Bass, The Struts, Puddle of Mudd, and Kelly Clarkson. These connections represent different roles and should not be interpreted as production credits for each artist.

Alongside Johnson, Danny Jay contributes songwriting and recording experience to the team's approach to artist development. For Bekiri, this support helps provide a professional foundation as she continues developing her sound and creative identity.

Making Her Mark Before Her Teenage Years

Bekiri's growing exposure includes a Buzz Access / Teen Access television and YouTube interview, along with interviews on Topic Time with Harrison Blake Young, The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, and Movie Reviews & More through K4HD Radio / Talk 4 TV.

She has also been profiled by Authority Magazine, A&R Factory, and Nashville Music Guide. Her releases include 'Strawberry Girl,' 'Dear Summer,' 'Dreaming,' and 'Sunshine and Blue Skies.'

Together, these appearances reflect a young performer gaining experience in professional recording, interviews, and music publicity while continuing to discover her artistic voice.

A Young Voice With a Timeless Message

With 'Everyday Is Christmas,' Bekiri is not simply celebrating another holiday season. She is continuing to define the kind of artist she hopes to become: one whose music brings warmth and joy to listeners.

Her latest song offers a reminder that the magic associated with Christmas can be found in a smile, time with family, or the feeling of being appreciated.

'Everyday Is Christmas' arrives November 12, 2026.

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