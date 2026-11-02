Open for an Icon Competition to Offer Emerging Artist Three-Song Production With Rodney Jerkins

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Airtab Music announces the return of Open for an Icon, a nationwide competition offering an unsigned or emerging artist an extraordinary opportunity: three songs produced by Multiple Grammy Award Winner, Latin Grammy Award Winner, Dove Award Winner, and 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins. Known for shaping hits for some of the most established stars in the world, Jerkins rarely works with unknown artists. This competition offers one newcomer access to the kind of elite production partnership that can change a career.

The competition is connected to the filmed concert project Janet Jackson: Control 40 — Four Decades of Hits, directed by Leslie Small. The film celebrates the 40th anniversary of the landmark album Control and is being developed for theatrical release and worldwide distribution. The competition announcement does not imply the artist's endorsement or participation.

For an emerging artist, the defining prize is the opportunity to work directly with Darkchild on three original songs. At a time when independent musicians face significant barriers to working with top-tier producers, Open for an Icon aims to close that gap through a meaningful creative collaboration, not simply a moment of exposure.

Darkchild has helped shape the sound of popular music for three decades, with credits including Michael Jackson's 'You Rock My World,' Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy Is Mine,' Destiny's Child's 'Say My Name,' Lady Gaga's 'Telephone,' Sam Smith's 'Stay With Me,' Rosalía's 'Candy,' and SZA's 'Shirt.' His collaborations with artists including Beyoncé and Whitney Houston underscore the rarity of this opportunity: a producer associated with global superstars will bring his expertise to an artist who has yet to break through.

The Judges

The Open for an Icon competition will be judged by three music and entertainment industry leaders:

Dennis Cunningham — Founder and CEO of Airtab Music, the platform behind Open for an Icon.

Leslie Small — Acclaimed film and television director of Janet Jackson: Control 40 — Four Decades of Hits, with extensive experience in concert films and entertainment productions.

Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins — Multiple Grammy Award Winner, Latin Grammy Award Winner, Dove Award Winner, and 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee; producer and songwriter whose credits span Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga and Brandy.

The winning artist will receive a three-song production opportunity with Darkchild, gaining the chance to develop original material with one of the industry's most sought-after creative figures. Further competition details, including any additional experiences and promotional opportunities, will be announced as arrangements are finalized.

Rather than relying on a conventional talent-show prize, Open for an Icon centers on access: a chance for an unknown musician to work with a producer whose career has largely been built alongside household names. Airtab Music hopes that direct mentorship and professional recording experience can help open a path to a sustainable career.

'Great talent is everywhere. Access to a meaningful opportunity is not,' said Dennis Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Airtab Music. 'Open for an Icon is about changing that. Rodney Jerkins has created music with the biggest artists in the world. Giving an emerging artist the opportunity to have three songs produced by him is the kind of access that could change a career.'

The competition also supports Save Our Musicians Foundation, Airtab's associated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping independent musicians build sustainable careers and expanding access to music education.

Through outreach, performance showcases, job placement assistance, financial contributions and collaborative music education programming, Save Our Musicians Foundation works to ensure that talented artists have access to the resources, support and opportunities necessary to develop their craft.

Open for an Icon has previously connected rising talent with performance opportunities at major events, including SunFest and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour. This edition expands that mission by putting a rare studio collaboration with Darkchild at the heart of the prize.

The accompanying film, Janet Jackson: Control 40 — Four Decades of Hits, looks back on the enduring cultural impact of Control, released in 1986, and its themes of independence and creative empowerment.

With Open for an Icon, Airtab Music aims to connect the next generation of musicians with established creative leaders who can help them take a meaningful step forward.

Submission dates, eligibility requirements, social media participation details, selection procedures and additional information about the competition will be announced at www.openforanicon.com.

About Airtab Music

Airtab Music connects fans, artists and venues through technology, artist discovery, live entertainment and filmed music experiences. From intimate performances to major concert events, Airtab brings audiences closer to established and emerging talent while creating new opportunities for musicians to be discovered. Its Open for an Icon competition and association with Save Our Musicians Foundation extend that commitment to artist opportunity and music education.

About Save Our Musicians Foundation

Save Our Musicians Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting independent musicians at every stage of their careers. Through outreach, talent showcases, job placement assistance, financial contributions and collaborative programs, the Foundation supports working artists and music education programs nationwide. Its mission is to help musicians overcome challenges, connect with opportunities and continue developing their craft.

For more information, visit www.saveourmusicians.org.





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