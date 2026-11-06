OneRepublic to Release LIMITED-EDITION LIQUID-FILLED VINYL OF NATIVE

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OneRepublic announced today a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl of their smash album Native, filled with golden star glitter, a nod to the album's hit song, 'Counting Stars.' The 15-track edition includes 'Love Runs Out,' 'Life in Color' and the Alesso version of 'If I Lose Myself,' and arrives November 13. Pre-orders are available here.

This announcement follows Monday's premiere of 'Let's Hurt Tonight (The Lost Video),' a never-before-seen video directed by Samuel Bayer and shot in Mexico City in 2016 around a Día de Muertos procession staged for the film. The imagery honors the traditions of the holiday, observed on November 1 and 2 of 2026.

Tracklist

1. Counting Stars

2. Love Runs Out

3. If I Lose Myself

4. Feel Again

5. What You Wanted

6. I Lived

7. Light It Up

8. Can't Stop

9. Au Revoir

10. Burning Bridges

11. Something I Need

12. Preacher

13. Don't Look Down

14. Life in Color

15. If I Lose Myself (Alesso vs OneRepublic)

About OneRepublic

GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic first burst onto the scene in 2007 with their debut album, Dreaming Out Loud; since then, the band has amassed over 10 billion streams on Spotify alone. Their first album included the 20 million selling hit single 'Apologize,' which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and earned them a GRAMMY nomination. Composed of 3x GRAMMY award winning artist and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys player Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher, the band's momentum has only continued to grow. The group's 2009 sophomore album, Waking Up, featured the smash singles 'All the Right Moves,' 'Secrets' and 'Good Life.' Shortly after in 2013, the band released their certified-platinum album, Native, which included the No. 1 hit and 41 million selling single 'Counting Stars.' OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth album in 2016 and their fifth album, Human, in 2021. In 2022, OneRepublic released their smash hit 'I Ain't Worried,' which was featured in the blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick and boasts over 3 billion streams. In April of 2024, the group released their smash hit single with David Guetta, 'I Don't Wanna Wait,' which has amassed over 130 million streams globally since its release. They also shared 'Nobody (from Kaiju No.8),' which serves as the end credit song for the hugely successful manga-turned-Anime series Kaiju. No 8, and later shared their second song from the series, 'Invincible (from Kaiju No.8).' Following the release of these singles, OneRepublic debuted their sixth album, Artificial Paradise, featuring hits like 'Hurt' and 'Sink or Swim,' and later the deluxe of the album, which included their collaboration with Jelly Roll and acoustic versions of their hit songs. The group also released 'Chasing Paradise', with Kygo, 'Tell Me' with Ikky and Karan Aujla, and teamed up with The Supermen Lovers to release a new version for the 25th anniversary of their beloved track 'Starlight', titled 'Starlight (The Fame).' In December, the band released the single and video 'Give Me Something,' the official theme song for Arknights: Endfield, the highly anticipated video game that launched January 22, 2026. Earlier this year, OneRepublic released their single 'Need Your Love'. The band returned in July from their international tour where they headlined shows across Europe, New Zealand, Australia and Asia. In August, OneRepublic released their new single 'Pay That Toll.' Most recently, the band collaborated with Sofi Tukker on their latest single 'Tsunami.'

For more, visit the band's website.





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