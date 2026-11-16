Olivia Khoury to Release Good Company EP, Will Perform at Visa for Music in Rabat

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Montreal-based singer-songwriter and multidisciplinary artist Olivia Khoury is set to release her new EP, Good Company, on Friday, November 20, 2026. The six-track project will be available on all major streaming and download platforms. The following day, Khoury will take the stage at Visa for Music in Rabat, Morocco, on November 21, marking her first performance in North Africa.

An EP About Human Connection and Our Place in the World

Bringing together six tracks, Good Company explores the relationships that shape us, both inward and outward. Moving between self-doubt, longing, care, and connection, the EP finds a balance between introspection and levity, leaving room for the contradictions of being human.

What does it mean to be good company, to others and to ourselves? Good Company sits with the questions we carry long after the day is over, without needing to resolve them. Its songs offer a kind of companionship, making space for reflection while inviting listeners to simply enjoy the moment.

Musically, Good Company brings a pop-forward, groove-driven sound to Khoury's indie-folk, alt-pop, and jazz-inflected style. Compared to her debut EP Portraits, the record leans further into subtle electronic experimentation, with a more playful edge in its arrangements. From the darker, rock-leaning energy of 'Fall Forward' to the eclectic, bedroom-orchestra textures of 'Hungry Hearts' and the buoyant, soul-inflected warmth of '2BL,' the EP moves through contrasting sonic landscapes.

Following Portraits, Khoury takes the lead in production across much of Good Company, further exploring her interest in sound design and arrangement. After co-producing 'Fall Forward' with longtime collaborator Reno McCarthy, she shapes the rest of the EP alongside a close circle of musicians and friends, including Adrien Poulin on guitar, Olivier Guertin on drums, and Vincent Dessureault on bass, with additional contributions from Alex Beausejour and Simon Brosseau. McCarthy's mixing brings cohesion to the EP's sound.

Tracklist

01. Saving Face

02. Fall Forward

03. Interlude

04. Hungry Hearts, Pt. 1

05. Hungry Hearts, Pt. 2

06. 2BL (Radio Edit)

Previously released singles from the EP are 'Fall Forward,' 'Saving Face,' and '2BL (Radio Edit).'

About Olivia Khoury

Born and raised in Montréal, Olivia Khoury is a bilingual singer-songwriter and interdisciplinary artist who found her voice somewhere between dance and music. Her sound, shaped by dreams and travels, blends indie-folk, alt-pop and jazz influences into her own luminous, hybrid universe.

Her jazz influences shine through in the band's live performances, where the interplay between instruments and vocals makes each show unique. Khoury won Jazz EP of the Year at the 2023 GAMIQ Awards for her bilingual debut EP, Portraits. Since then, she has performed at M for Montréal and Phoque OFF, brought her music to London and Paris, and recently performed at the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ), marking her biggest festival performance to date. Following her earlier single Saving Face, Khoury continues to explore vulnerability, authenticity and groove with 2BL.

Photo Credit: Alex Beausejour



Photo Credit: Alex Beausejour

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