Olivia C. Dacal Releases Label Debut EP TAKE A VIDEO

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Rising singer-songwriter Olivia C. Dacal released her label debut EP, Take A Video, today, available everywhere via Atlantic Records. Olivia co-wrote and co-produced the entire project alongside her creative collaborators Stavros, Alexander Izquierdo and Brendan Grieve.

On the new EP, Olivia shares, 'Take A Video was inspired by moments and experiences I had, I wanted to save them in songs. So here it is, these songs are memories and experiences I'm glad to share, and I hope people can find something of their own in them. I've put a lot of work into this project, and I'm so excited for you to hear it. Thank you to everyone who's been listening and supporting, enjoy.'

Take A Video includes such stirringly soulful songs as 'Bring me closer' and the wistful title track, 'Take A Video,' available now alongside an official music video shot and directed by joesasylum in Los Angeles.

About Olivia C. Dacal

When the lights go down, Olivia C. Dacal's creativity turns up. While the rest of the world sleeps, you can often find the Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer ensconced in her process, curating beats, scrawling intimate thoughts down on paper, and awakening a rush of emotion from behind a microphone. Layering smoky and smoldering soul vocals over sparse D.I.Y. alternative R&B beat-craft, her music unfolds like a private conversation during a late-night drive to nowhere (where everything gets said).

Born in Switzerland, Dacal bounced around the globe, living everywhere from Northern California to Melbourne, Australia where she attended the Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School and studied both jazz and opera. Upon graduating, she settled in Boston to attend Berklee College of Music. Kickstarting her career in 2020, Dacal evolved in real-time across a string of independent releases, including her self-produced and self-penned independent debut album, I AM. The LP's standout track, 'COMO TÚ,' caught fire, gathering 1.2M Spotify streams. Dacal kept her foot on the gas with 2025's Lady Love EP, earning more than 1M worldwide streams with its title track. This summer saw Dacal make her Atlantic Records debut with 'My Tragic Love Story,' followed by the soulful 'Just One.'

Named by her home country's Vogue Australia as a 2026 'Vogue Vanguard' creative, Dacal has steadily been building global momentum, from being Triple J Unearthed's 'Artist of the Week' and featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Top Shelf 2026 to a sold-out Ones to Watch showcase in London, two sold-out shows supporting Sienna Spiro at West Hollywood's legendary Troubadour, a recent date opening for Eartheater at Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, and a festival appearance alongside Lorde, PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, Djo, Oklou, and others at London's sold-out All Points East. Dacal is set for her most extensive US live run thus far, supporting Atlantic Records labelmate Niko Rubio on her upcoming late night swim in california tour. Dates begin Friday, December 4 at San Francisco, CA's Rickshaw Stop and then continue south along the Pacific Coast Highway making stops in Felton, Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego. After concluding the tour, she will head to New York City for a special headline performance at Baby's All Right.

Now, with her Take A Video EP – and the promise of more creative new music to come – Olivia C. Dacal continues what is quickly proving a landmark year, affirming her as a one-of-a-kind artist of unprecedented imagination and versatility.

Tracklist

1. Bring me closer

2. Take A Video

3. Devil I know

4. Oceans and skies

5. Every Night

6. So bad

Olivia C. Dacal – Live Shows 2026

December 4 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop †

December 5 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall †

December 7 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall †

December 8 – West Hollywood, CA – Roxy Theatre †

December 10 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room †

December 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues Voodoo Room †

December 17 – New York, NY – Baby's All Right *

† All Dates w / Niko Rubio – late night swim in california tour 2026

* Headline Show

Photo Credit: Jose Zaragoza









Photo Credit: Jose Zaragoza

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