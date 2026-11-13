Offset Releases GMFU, Album With Don Toliver, Gunna, Quavo and Tommy Richman Features

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Offset has released GMFU, a new album packed with features, stylish bars, luxurious flexes, and hypnotic melodies. The release speaks to the Atlanta trailblazer's grip on the culture he helped create, and his ear to the streets when it comes to shaping rap's future. If 2025's acclaimed KIARI was Offset looking inward and expressing vulnerability, GMFU is what happens when he shifts his focus to sheer dominance. The album is out now via Motown Records.

This coming Sunday, November 15th, following Sunday Night Football, Offset will perform a new track off GMFU on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 18-song set includes a team-up with Quavo and Loe Shimmy on 'Why Not.' GMFU also includes features from frequent Offset collaborators Don Toliver and Gunna, next-generation stars ApolloRed1 and OsamaSon, plus Tommy Richman and Larissa Lambert. Production comes from an array of heavy-hitters including Jaasu, Southside, FNZ, Turbo, Pooh Beatz, and Go Grizzly, among others.

'For too long I let people speak on my name, my life, my career, and my legacy like they know what it took to get here,' wrote Offset when he announced GMFU ('got me fed up'). 'I came from nothing. I made history. I lost people. I lost myself at times. But I never lost who I was. I ain't perfect. Never claimed to be. But everything I got, I had to fight for. And everything I've been through made me who I am today. I'm not asking for respect. I earned that. I'm not asking to be understood. Just hear me.'

His vision comes in loud and clear on 'Why Not.' Producer Jaasu (Yeat, Central Cee) lays down glowing synths and racing hi-hats that the artists coast over with ease. Offset, Loe Shimmy, and Quavo each lace their verses with sticky melodies while turning the song's title into an infectious refrain and the ultimate expression of wealth and wellbeing. As Offset puts it, 'I know that you're feeling me, why not? / Tryna be a better me, why not? / Million's what it better be, why not? / Bought a jet and go to Greece, why not?'

Meanwhile, GMFU's opener, 'R4W' featuring Quavo, represents the album's other side, finding Offset and his Migos bandmate reuniting to forcefully take back what's theirs over a dramatic beat. 'Misfits!' with ApolloRed1 and OsamaSon is similarly cold-hearted but fiery in its chaotic production and the trio's unpredictable deliveries. Fans were already treated to the Don Toliver collaboration 'Every Night,' which samples Jodeci's 1995 classic 'Freek'n You,' and the driving club cut 'Something I Need.'

GMFU arrives as Offset continues to make his mark on culture. Last week, he engineered a Times Square takeover featuring a ballerina flash mob that brought to life (and expanded) the project's cover art. Last month, he and Quavo made headlines for their first collaboration in five years on the latter's 'Away.' He also hit the runway for Ottolinger during Paris Fashion Week, and was spotted at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party.

The album follows a major 2025 for Offset, which included KIARI and its expanded version KIARI Deluxe, which came with a BNYX mix of the single 'Bodies' featuring J.I.D. and Drowning Pool (they also performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon). The new version also brought a slew of videos for KIARI's songs, including the Gunna collaboration 'Different Species,' 'Back in That Mode' with YFN Lucci, 'Favorite Girl' with Ty Dolla $ign, 'Run It Up' featuring Key Glock, and 'Pills,' Offset's Nina Simone-sampling team-up with NBA YoungBoy. Those and others joined previously released visuals for singles 'Never Let Go' with John Legend and 'Professional.'

GMFU is underscored by emotional complexity and informed by the lived experiences of a man who has been through it all, on songs like 'My Heart' and 'Hating On Me' featuring Larissa Lambert. But as Offset recently put it in an interview with Apple's New Music Daily, 'The title's 'Got Me fed Up,' GMFU. I just felt like I was in a whirlwind of things that didn't matter. I came into the game for music. I'm great at music.'

Tracklist

1. 'R4W' ft. Quavo

2. 'I Did'

3. 'Why Not' ft. Quavo, Loe Shimmy

4. 'Every Night' ft. Don Toliver

5. 'Buy Ice'

6. 'Pop s'

7. 'Misfits!' ft. ApolloRed1, Osamason

8. 'Back In That Mode II'

9. 'One Way Flight' ft. Tommy Richman

10. '5 Star'

11. 'Something I Need'

12. 'Trickin''

13. 'She Da Baddest'

14. 'GMFU'

15. 'Spit Propane' ft. Gunna

16. 'Pink Tops'

17. 'My Heart'

18. 'Hating On Me' ft. Larissa Lambert

About Offset

After helping define 2010s trap music with somersaulting triplet flows, addictive lingo, and indelible anthems, the GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist born Kiari Cephus has continued penetrating the worlds of rap, fashion, and pop culture. With the Migos catalog under his belt, he began his solo journey with the Gold-certified Father of Four (2019). He followed with 2023's Set It Off before expanding his vision with KIARI, a self-titled album that walks the crossroads between block-boy instinct and grown-man wisdom. He previewed the project with 'Bodies,' a J.I.D-assisted single that returned Offset to the Billboard Hot 100.

Alongside major collaborations including his Diamond-certified Tyga team-up 'Taste,' Offset has amassed more than 2 billion solo streams in the U.S. alone. He has also appeared on fashion runways (Balenciaga, Jeremy Scott) and in film/TV (Atlanta, NCIS, Baby Shark's Big Movie).

Photo Credit: Chakhi Rodney









Photo Credit: Chakhi Rodney

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone