October Project's River of Song Wins Silver Anthem Award for Choral Parade

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NYC music collective is honored for its choral round 'Joy,' this time in a live parade along the Hudson.

October Project's

, a choral flash-mob parade created for Make Music New York's 20th anniversary, has won a Silver Anthem Award in the Education, Art & Culture category. The Anthem Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences to honor purpose- and mission-driven work. Judges chose this year's winners from a record 2,500+ entries from 43 countries.

On June 21, 2026, the summer solstice, October Project invited New York choristers, and New Yorkers of every age and background, to sing, march, or both alongside the All-City Marching Band in a River of Song along the Hudson River from Riverside Park to Pier i. Singers and non-singers alike joined in October Project's award-winning round 'Joy,' from The Book of Rounds: 21 Songs of Grace by Julie Flanders and Emil Adler. The parade ended in a performance at Pier i.

The win brings the NYC-based group full circle. October Project won its first Anthem Award in 2022 for

, which brought together 163 singers from 15 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic to sing 'Joy' from their homes. Four years later, River of Song brought even more people out of their homes and onto the streets to sing 'Joy' live and in person, with a marching band.

'It's unlike anything we've ever done,' says October Project vocalist and producer Marina Belica. 'It was a joyful experience not only for the many people parading, but for passers-by and people out enjoying a beautiful day in the park, many of whom also joined in,' adds lyricist Julie Flanders.

Make Music New York called River of Song its 'vocal program of the season.' Discussions are now underway to bring it to Make Music Day celebrations nationwide and around the world.

This year's Anthem Special Achievement honorees include Brandi Carlile (Entertainer of the Year), Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen of Hilarity for Charity (Advocate of the Year), WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike (Athlete of the Year) and Jay Shetty's On Purpose (Podcast of the Year).

About October Project

October Project is an award-winning, genre-defying music collective that has spent decades blurring the lines between pop, classical, choral and a cappella music. Led by composer Emil Adler, writer Julie Flanders and vocalist Marina Belica, the group has reached millions through releases on Sony/Epic and acclaimed independent recordings. Songs from its choral work The Book of Rounds: 21 Songs of Grace has been sung by thousands of voices and hundreds of choirs around the world.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognize impactful brands, nonprofits and individuals setting the standard for good worldwide. The awards honor work across seven causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology.

For more information, visit octoberprojectmusic.com. The Anthem Award winner page is available at anthemawards.com/winners/list/entry/river-of-song-736876.

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