Oasis: Into The Wild in Morroco Announces Final Lineup With Honey Dijon, Walshy Fire, Romy, And More

North Africa's most unique destination festival, Oasis: Into The Wild, has announced its complete 2023 line-up, with a raft of exciting new additions including ARTBAT, OK Williams, and Rodriguez Jr. The Moroccan festival's Opening Party, presented by The Mbari House, has also been unveiled, featuring performances from Walshy Fire, Draganov, Ouenza, Alo Wala, Goya Gumbani, and more. The newly announced acts will join Honey Dijon, DJ Koze, Jyoty, Partiboi69, Romy, Sofia Kourtesis, and more at Morocco's very own slice of Hollywood, Atlas Studios in Ouarzazate, from October 27-29.

Oasis: Into the Wild has been inviting music fans to dance somewhere different and explore Morocco's most exciting travel destinations since it first launched as Oasis Festival in 2015. Now a global meeting point for adventurous festivalgoers, hungry for new experiences in the worlds of music, art, and wellbeing, the pioneering festival is synonymous with high-quality production and cutting-edge music from international talents.

Now adding their sounds to the Oasis Into the Wild festival lineup are taste-making Ukrainian duo ARTBAT who have become leaders in the melodic field, South London's freeform party starter OK Williams, and the meticulously crafted and elegant melodic house of Rodriguez Jr.'s legendary live show. Morocco's multi-instrumentalist duo Wahm also join the bill, alongside the Afro house of Epsylon and emotive sounds of Candle. Today's new additions join previously announced acts including Honey Dijon, DJ Koze, Jyoty, Partiboi69 b2b LB aka Labat, Romy, Sofia Kourtesis, Nooriyah, Mafalda, Ahadadream, Driss Bennis and many more.

This year's event kicks off with an opening party on the Main Stage, presented by The Mbari House with performances from Jamaican-American DJ and Major Lazer MC Walshy Fire, Moroccan rappers Draganov and Ouenza, and global club star Alo Wala. Cult MC Goya Gumbani also lines up, as well as Moroccan duo Jantes, and Art Comes First DJ collective Voodoo Gents. Moroccan breakdancing collective We the Lions will also bring a series of captivating performances to the stage.

First launched in 2019, the much-loved Mbari House is a collaboration between art curator Janine Gaëlle Dieudji and Oasis: Into the Wild co-founder Marjana Jaidi. In addition to hosting the Opening Party, The Mbari House programme will continue throughout the weekend, serving as the festival's cultural centre and offering an authentic, immersive experience comprising film screenings, Tea Talks, Pop Ups, and art installations. This includes a Jajjah pop up, an Andy Waloo store, and the debut of photo exhibition Kamoinge: A Call to Federate, showcasing the exclusive collaboration between artists Hassan Hajjaj and Sam Lambert & Shaka Maidoh from the collective ACF (Art Comes First).

Elsewhere in the festival, a comprehensive Wellness Program will be hosted by Morocco-based yoga teacher, psychologist and holistic therapist Kenza Ito Mekouar, paying homage to East and West with breathwork, kirtan chanting, meditation, ecstatic dance and yoga; The Moroccan Square will once again showcase Morocco's most exciting street food vendors; and Marrakech's celebrated cocktail bar Barometre will be offering up a unique menu of bespoke cocktails, aligned with their alchemic approach to mixology. Guests can also enjoy a tour of Atlas Studios, the filming location of film and TV greats like Gladiator, Game of Thrones and The Mummy, to discover more about its fascinating history, with the once-in-a-lifetime chance to explore historic film sets.

Oasis: Into the Wild is an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime excursion that takes you deep into the heart of Morocco to enrich mind, body and soul. Book your place at the link below.