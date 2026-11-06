OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO Vinyl Record Pre-Sale Benefits CHIRLA Immigrant Rights Coalition

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

In response to ICE raids and the fear and uncertainty facing immigrant families across Los Angeles, artist Tristan Eaton and producer

brought together a group of musicians for a one-night pirate radio broadcast recorded live in Eaton's studio. The resulting vinyl record, OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO , is now available in a pre-sale.

Featuring Everlast, DJ Z-Trip, Chali 2na, Imani of The Pharcyde, Myka 9, Tash, Opio, Reverie, Blu, and Lil Dee, the recording captures a moment of collective creative resistance.

Pressed to vinyl at Bob Marley's legendary Tuff Gong International in Kingston, Jamaica, and presented in a hand-painted fine art edition, OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO is more than a record. It's a document of a community refusing to remain silent.

The project benefits CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, supporting its work with immigrant communities at a time when that support is urgently needed.

'This is why we believe in the power of art. Not just to reflect the world around us, but to respond to it.'

Pre-Sale Details

The pre-sale is discounted to $250 and features an exclusive 12' x 12' corrugated plastic ICE DEEZ NUTS street poster and an Overthrow Mural Poster with custom burn embellishment. The edition will be signed by Everlast, DJ Z-Trip, Tristan Eaton and Computer Jay.

The pre-sale takes place at 3PM PST on the day of the announcement, and the pre-sale password is 1900ICEDEEZNUTS.

The record is available at www.tristaneaton.shop.





SUPPORT INDEPENDENT ARTS JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE TO 13THINGSLA.



Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone