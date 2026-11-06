When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO Vinyl Record Pre-Sale Benefits CHIRLA Immigrant Rights Coalition
The one-night pirate radio broadcast was recorded live in Eaton's studio and pressed to vinyl at Tuff Gong International in Kingston, Jamaica.
In response to ICE raids and the fear and uncertainty facing immigrant families across Los Angeles, artist Tristan Eaton and producerOVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO, is now available in a pre-sale.
Featuring Everlast, DJ Z-Trip, Chali 2na, Imani of The Pharcyde, Myka 9, Tash, Opio, Reverie, Blu, and Lil Dee, the recording captures a moment of collective creative resistance.
Pressed to vinyl at Bob Marley's legendary Tuff Gong International in Kingston, Jamaica, and presented in a hand-painted fine art edition, OVERTHROW PIRATE RADIO is more than a record. It's a document of a community refusing to remain silent.
The project benefits CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, supporting its work with immigrant communities at a time when that support is urgently needed.
'This is why we believe in the power of art. Not just to reflect the world around us, but to respond to it.'
Pre-Sale Details
The pre-sale is discounted to $250 and features an exclusive 12' x 12' corrugated plastic ICE DEEZ NUTS street poster and an Overthrow Mural Poster with custom burn embellishment. The edition will be signed by Everlast, DJ Z-Trip, Tristan Eaton and Computer Jay.
The pre-sale takes place at 3PM PST on the day of the announcement, and the pre-sale password is 1900ICEDEEZNUTS.
The record is available at www.tristaneaton.shop.
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