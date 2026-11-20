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Other Brothers, a tribute band paying homage to the music of the Allman Brothers, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, January 16, 2027, as part of the Ripple Effect concert.

Doors open at 7:00 pm, with the show beginning at 8:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now at tixr.com. General admission and reserved rail seated tickets are available. The show is open to all ages, with children under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

Other Brothers is a 6-7 piece high energy band paying tribute to the music of the Allman Brothers. This music is close to our hearts, and we are very proud of our interpretations of classic hits and deep cuts. This is a powerhouse of a band, featuring members of the original Derek Trucks Band, John Oates Band, Circles Around the Sun, JJ Grey and Mofro, and more.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets are available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.

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