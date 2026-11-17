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Psych-rock figures Ambrose Kenny-Smith (The Murlocs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard) and heavy psych trio O.R.B. have joined forces to form a new project, ORBROSE. The result of a long-mooted collaboration, they today announce their self-titled debut album due out March 5, 2027 via King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's p(doom) Records. Pre-orders are open. Rooted in the blues, Australian '70s boogie and the raw energy of early rock'n'roll, it's a thoroughly electrifying record born from decades of friendship and a shared musical obsession - feral and hypnotic, it's rock'n'roll lightning captured in a whisky bottle.

With the album announcement comes lead single 'Lightweight' accompanied by a video directed by Ambrose, shot & edited by Jason Kendirian with additional camera from Maree Prokos and creative help from long-time Gizz artwork collaborator Jason Galea.

Talking about the track, ORBROSE said: 'Began with Ambrose's harmonica riff. This one really came together so easily and quickly. I can remember all of us laughing when it kicked in for the first time 'cause it sounded so cool. It's an ode to all the old barflies that used to hang around our local pub in Geelong (The Nash), where we all grew up together playing in bands.'

Kenny-Smith and O.R.B. singer/guitarist Zak Olsen first met as pre-teen skaters in Geelong, bonding over blues obsessives and the sounds that would shape their musical lives. Their paths continued to cross as Kenny-Smith toured internationally with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and The Murlocs, and O.R.B. carved out their own place in Melbourne's heavy psych scene.

After years of joking about forming a blues cover band when they were 'fat and old', the musicians finally reunited in the studio, intending to record just a couple of songs. Instead, an immediate, almost telepathic chemistry sparked a spontaneous session that grew into a full album.

Self-produced and mixed by Stu Mackenzie at King Gizzard's old studio, the result is an unselfconscious, groove-driven celebration of friendship, place and musical instinct. As Kenny-Smith puts it, 'This turned out way better than any of us could have imagined.'

ORBROSE is: Zak Olsen (guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, vocals, percussion), John Zacharias (drums, percussion), Daff Gravolin (guitar, bass) & Ambrose Kenny-Smith (vocals, harmonica, conga, percussion, piano, wurly).

Tracklist

1. Kardinia Cafe

2. Welfare Check

3. Pieces

4. Bin Chicken

5. Get Used To It

6. Lightweight

7. The Closure

8. Waterfront

9. Bootleg

10. Moonshine

O.R.B.: Instagram | Bandcamp | Spotify

Ambrose Kenny-Smith: Instagram | Spotify | Bandcamp

Photo Credit: Maddy Cravis









Photo Credit: Maddy Cravis

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