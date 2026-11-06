ODETTE Releases New Album BLINK, Shares Video for Title Track

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Odette has released her album Blink via Melbourne/London independent Beloved Records and shared a video for the title track. The music speaks candidly of the human experience and what it means to become aware of the world around you, entering young adulthood, all whilst you try to overcome your own battles. A record about love, heartbreak, endurance, self-realizations and the terrible places you go and have to fight your way out of in pursuit of where you truly belong, Odette is never afraid to hold the mirror against herself.

Part baroque pop, part alternative folk, Blink is at times sparse and psychedelic in approach. Winding through scenes, scenarios and processes of transmuting pain and confidence, Odette turns private reckonings into something communal, piercing and transcending. Created in collaboration with Kiah Gossner between 2022 and 2026, the album is characterized by her blend of powerful, tongue-in-cheek, spoken-word poetry.

''Blink' is my first album release as an independent artist. It's my big cosmopolitan confessional,' she says of the release. 'Each song is a vignette in this big, beautiful patchwork record of disasters and epiphanies over the last five years. In this time, I completely transformed my life from ending in a very ugly way to starting again. I started learning how to be myself truly and properly. It's a filthy process, and it's complicated, and I've left a lot of wreckage in my path, unfortunately. I was lucky to have met Kiah Gossner when I did, and that he took a fascination in my music-making. He let me come to his studio in many states, and he just recorded it. He understands my brain, and our creative collaboration feels mycelial, freeing and cathartic.'

The title track comes with a Meg Siejka-directed video, highlighting the daily pressure we sometimes don't have the energy to maintain. 'This is a song about all of us as complex human beings, uniting and combining our efforts and remembering what it feels like to be human beings liberated from constant fear' she adds. 'I believe we can rise above this fear and connect with ourselves on a deeper level, connect with others and remember what modern life has tried to make us forget in pursuit of profit, that when we trust and rely on each other, and come from a place of love and responsibility, we will feel relief and transcendence.'

Odette's music, despite a multiplicity of contexts, aims to perforate shrouds of ignorance and call anyone who hears them into a moment of honesty, reflection and appreciation for the human experience. Bold and sonically satisfying, her approach to lyrical expression is strengthened by her unique sense of openness, allowing for moments of vulnerability and catharsis to coexist with her unapologetic self-assurance.

Earlier, Odette shared a new single and video for 'Don't', a preview of the album.

Tracklist

1. Godsink

2. Are You Really Having Fun?

3. Watch Me Go

4. Gills

5. Cocaine Zoetrope

6. Cold Interim

7. Reverence

8. I Hate

9. Susie

10. Don't

11. Seahorses

12. Heaven Help Me

13. AAAH!

14. Blink

About Odette

The timelessness of Yebba, brutally honest lyricism of Lola Young and cult soundscape of the film Amelie lie at the apex of Odette's music, turning private reckonings into something communal, piercing and transcending. Anchored by piano-led balladry and her unmistakable spoken-word cadence, she straddles tenderness with bite. Odette's songwriting approach is strengthened by her unique sense of curiosity and openness, expressing vulnerability with unapologetic self-assurance. Made all the more exceptional with Platinum and Gold Certified singles and ARIA Award nominations to her name.

Born in Bath, England and raised in Sydney, Australia, Odette grew up with her parents' patchwork, eclectic tastes. From her mother's love of pop and dance music driven by her South African Ximba ancestry, to her father's pomme-punk, skater-boy nonsense, she grew up surrounded by music, and fell in love with its power to help the self endure difficult moments. Releasing her debut album To a Stranger, which paved the way for her groundbreaking follow up Herald, Odette has consistently carved a lane of her own, with her blend of powerful, tongue-in-cheek, spoken-word poetry.

Photo Credit: Dave Jenkins | Download Hi-Res









Photo Credit: Dave Jenkins | Download Hi-Res

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