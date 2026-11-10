My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Nurse John to Launch 2027 'AGAINST MEDICAL ADVICE: READMITTED' Tour Starting January 7 in Mesa
the second leg of the AGAINST MEDICAL ADVICE tour will visit more markets across North America, with Ikeda Theatre and San Diego Civic Theatre among the first venues.
Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian and content creator Nurse John will return to the road this January on the Against Medical Advice: Readmitted tour. With more than 75,000 tickets and over 90% sold through on the first leg of the tour, this second leg of the Against Medical Advice tour brings Nurse John's laughter and camaraderie to even more markets across North America. Presented by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Mesa, Arizona and run through May 22 before wrapping in Alaska.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi cardholders + Artist presale beginning on Wednesday, November 11 at 10am local with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 13 at 10am local time.
Nurse John adds 'I never imagined that a Filipino kid with big dreams would one day stand on the iconic stage of Radio City Music Hall. I'm filled with so much gratitude for how far I've come and for everyone who believed in me. Everything I do comes from a place of love and the hope that my journey reminds someone out there that no dream is too big, no matter where you come from.'
As part of his commitment to supporting the live comedy community, Nurse John is giving back to the venues that make his tour possible by making a donation to a local organization or initiative in each market along the way. Through this effort, he aims to show his appreciation for the venues, teams, and communities that welcome him and his audiences night after night, while helping support the local live entertainment ecosystem that has played an integral role in his success.
TOUR DATES
Thu Jan 07 Mesa, AZ: Ikeda Theatre
Fri Jan 08 San Diego, CA: San Diego Civic Theatre
Sat Jan 09 Riverside, CA: Fox Performing Arts Center
Fri Jan 15 Portland, OR: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sat Jan 16 Seattle, WA: Paramount Theatre
Sun Jan 17 Vancouver, BC: Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri Jan 22 Calgary, AB: Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Sat Jan 23 Edmonton, AB: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Sun Jan 24 Winnipeg, MB: Burton Cummings Theatre
Thu Feb 04 Baltimore, MD: The Lyric
Fri Feb 05 Philadelphia, PA: The Met
Sat Feb 06 New York, NY: Radio City Music Hall
Thu Feb 25 Louisville, KY: The Louisville Palace
Fri Feb 26 Nashville, TN: The Truth
Sat Feb 27 Memphis, TN: Orpheum Theatre
Sun Feb 28 New Orleans, LA: Orpheum Theatre
Thu Mar 04 Buffalo, NY: UB Center for the Arts
Fri Mar 05 Rochester, NY: Kodak Center
Sat Mar 06: Syracuse, NY: Landmark Theatre
Thu Mar 11 Boise, ID: Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Mar 12 Salt Lake City, UT: Kingsbury Hall
Sat Mar 13 Denver, CO: Paramount Theatre
Thu Mar 25 Ottawa, ON: Hard Rock Live Ottawa
Fri Mar 26 Montreal, QC: Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Sat Mar 27 Toronto, ON: Meridian Arts Centre
Thu Apr 01 Sacramento, CA: SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
Fri Apr 02 San Francisco, CA: The Masonic
Sat Apr 03 Bakersfield, CA: Fox Theatre
Fri Apr 16 El Paso, TX: Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sat Apr 17 San Antonio, TX: Majestic Theatre
Fri Apr 23 Las Vegas, NV: Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Fri Apr 30 Inglewood, CA: YouTube Theater
Sat May 01 Stockton, CA: Bob Hope Theatre
Fri May 14 Honolulu, HI: Hawaii Theatre
Sat May 22 Anchorage, AK: Atwood Concert Hall
ABOUT NURSE JOHN
Nurse John has quickly emerged as a global comedy sensation. His debut comedy tour, 'The Short Staffed Tour', has been a resounding success, selling more than 200,000 tickets across 200-plus shows over the past year and a half. The tour has seen Nurse John sell out more than 20 consecutive shows across Australia and New Zealand, including a performance at Sydney's ICC, as well as his Spring 2026 European and Asian dates, which featured iconic venues such as Wembley Arena and Mall of Asia Arena. He has also taken the stage at some of the world's most celebrated comedy festivals, including Netflix Is a Joke (twice), the New York Comedy Festival (twice), Nashville Comedy Festival and Just For Laughs, further cementing his status as a rising international force in stand-up comedy. He is represented by Select Management Group's Logan Watkins and CAA.
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