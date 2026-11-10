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Nova Charisma's "Stolen From Each Other" Hits No. 1 on TikTok Music Chart, Passing Harry Styles and Tate McRae

The song from the debut album METROPOLITAN has drawn over 1 billion views, and Donovan Melero's sold-out solo tour has been upgraded to larger venues.

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Nova Charisma's

Nova Charisma, the experimental post-hardcore band that features veteran musicians Donovan Melero (Hail The Sun, Sianvar, kill iconic), Sergio Medina (Blue Swan Records, Eidola, Stolas, Sianvar) and Carlo Marquez (Stolas, kill iconic, DIV3R), announced that its song 'Stolen From Each Other' has landed at #1 on the TikTok Top 50 Music Chart. Viewed more than one billion times, used in over 2.2 million videos, and receiving over five million streams on Spotify, 'Stolen From Each Other' has gone on to surpass artists such as Harry Styles and Tate McRae for the top position.

The track is lifted from the band's debut album, the glossy and atmospheric 10-song offering Metropolitan, which is out now via independent New York-based rock label Equal Vision Records. Melero had the following to share about the song finding an entirely new audience:

'It's incredible to have a song that we released over two years ago resonate with so many people that it becomes #1 on the TikTok charts. We appreciate everyone's support, and deep in my heart I always did think the world would eventually discover all that we can offer.'

Melero's solo tour for December has sold out, and venues have been upgraded across the entire run. With support from Amarionette, Moondough, DIV3R and ahh-ceh in select markets, all shows along the run have been upgraded to larger venues due to increased demand. Tickets for all shows are available now.

Songs about following one's intuition and not allowing our pasts define our futures to the act of finding our personal purpose in life, Metropolitan, the debut album from Nova Charisma, is heavily built on an unwavering pursuit of artistic exploration. Primary songwriters Sergio Medina and Donovan Melero both commonly found strength in writing with another artist that shared their commitment to being 'in this for life,' which in turn allowed them to explore new territories without fear and color this entire introductory showcase with lush soundscapes and introspective commentary.

Donovan Melero of Nova Charisma will be making the following appearances with a full band throughout December.

Tour Dates

December 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom *

December 16 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile Underground *

December 18 — Dallas, TX — Puzzles ^

December 19 — San Antonio, TX — The Rock Box ^

December 20 — Houston, TX — White Oak Upstairs ^

December 21 — Houston, TX — The End ^

* — w/ Amarionette, Moondough

^ — w/ DIV3R, ahh-ceh

Nova Charisma online: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Apple Music | Spotify

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