Norway Punks SLÃ˜TFACE Return with Blistering New Track

Jun. 6, 2019  
Norway Punks SLÃ˜TFACE Return with Blistering New Track

After relentlessly touring for the better part of two years behind impressive debut album Try Not To Freak Out, Norway's premiere punks Sløtfacereturn today with "Telepathetic," the first taste of new music from their upcoming sophomore album, details TBA. The band co-produced the new single alongside Odd Martin Skålne (Sigrid, Aurora), creating their boldest and most immediate moment to date.

Of the track's beginnings, guitarist Tor-Arne Vikingstad says, "It was written in approximately two hours, at 11 in the evening, after a full day of recording. Most of us don't remember any of it because we were so tired."

Vocalist Haley Shea continues, "The song is about the feeling, usually when you're growing up, or working a job you don't like, or other halfway points where it just feels like everything good is happening in other places from where you are. It's about how ineffectual it is to wait around and hope for things to happen, about how you have to make things happen, but also about the silly fear that if you dream about something it might not happen."

To celebrate the release of "Telepathetic," Sløtface will be headlining London sweatbox Electrowerkz on March 25th, their first UK headline since 2017.

More details about further upcoming music from the band will be available soon.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Vivaas Kise



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Norway Punks SLÃ˜TFACE Return with Blistering New Track
  • Dave Alvin Celebrates 25th Anniversary of KING OF CALIFORNIA with U.S. Tour
  • Lankum Announce Return To The US For Live Shows
  • The Roots To Perform THINGS FALL APART In Its Entirety At The Hollywood Bowl
  • Larkins Release Shimmering New Single SUGAR SWEET
  • Lost Frequencies Link Up With Aloe Blacc For New Single

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup