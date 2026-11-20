"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Noble Demon Releases Sixth Sampler Chapter 6(66) and NO RAZA Premieres "Ring of Gold" Video
The compilation spans the label's roster, and the NO RAZA track is taken from the band's album TYRONA.
Noble Demon has released the sixth installment of its digital label sampler series, 'Noble Demonic Metal - Chapter 6(66),' which is out now on all major streaming platforms.
The sampler features 25 tracks and serves as a gateway into the roster of Noble Demon. It includes tracks from artists such as Marianas Rest, Dawn Of Solace, Gomorra, Kaunis Kuolematon, Repentance, Zornheym, The Man-Eating Tree and others, offering both longtime supporters and new listeners an overview of the label's output.
Tracklist
01. Gomorra - Supreme Hate
02. Repentance - Fade Into Silence
03. The Vice - Heydays
04. Zornheym - Somewhere Far Beyond
05. Drown In Sulphur - New Moon Rising On Florence
06. Sigyn - Blind Prophet
07. S.O.R.M - Raise Hell
08. Grain Of Pain - The Offering
09. Marianas Rest - Diamonds In The Rough
10. Kaunis Kuolematon - Merta
11. No Raza - Estable Corrupción
12. Red Moon Architect - First Of October
13. The Man-Eating Tree - Ruins Of Insanity
14. Dawn Of Solace - Dream
15. Zornheym - The Funeral March
16. Voidfallen - Branding Of Souls
17. S.O.R.M - I'm A Killer
18. The Vice - A Great Unrest
19. Sigyn - A New Nation
20. Kaunis Kuolematon - Maailman Ainut Ihminen
21. No Raza - Looters
22. Grain Of Pain - Ruins Of The Heart
23. Marianas Rest - The Colour Of you
24. The Man-Eating Tree - Days Under The Dark
25. Repentance - Among The Wolves
NO RAZA 'Ring of Gold' Video
Alongside the compilation release, death metal veterans NO RAZA, featured twice on Chapter 6(66) with 'Estable Corrupción' and 'Looters,' celebrate the start of their 30th anniversary with the official music video premiere for 'Ring of Gold,' taken from their latest album 'Tyrona.'
A tribute to the legendary BATHORY, the track reimagines their timeless Viking ballad through NO RAZA's distinctive Death Metal sound.
Inspired by the ancient tale of a warrior's farewell and a sacred promise sealed beneath the northern skies, this rendition transforms the song into a powerful journey celebrating the unbreakable bond between two souls, united beyond time and eternity.
NO RAZA comment: 'This release is especially dedicated to our dear brother and sister Patrick and Brenda Walch, honoring their sacred union of souls. They found each other across continents and their love thanks to the music of No Raza. May your journey together be filled with strength, love, and everlasting devotion.'
For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/nobledemon.
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