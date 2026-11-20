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Noble Demon has released the sixth installment of its digital label sampler series, 'Noble Demonic Metal - Chapter 6(66),' which is out now on all major streaming platforms.

The sampler features 25 tracks and serves as a gateway into the roster of Noble Demon. It includes tracks from artists such as Marianas Rest, Dawn Of Solace, Gomorra, Kaunis Kuolematon, Repentance, Zornheym, The Man-Eating Tree and others, offering both longtime supporters and new listeners an overview of the label's output.

Tracklist

01. Gomorra - Supreme Hate

02. Repentance - Fade Into Silence

03. The Vice - Heydays

04. Zornheym - Somewhere Far Beyond

05. Drown In Sulphur - New Moon Rising On Florence

06. Sigyn - Blind Prophet

07. S.O.R.M - Raise Hell

08. Grain Of Pain - The Offering

09. Marianas Rest - Diamonds In The Rough

10. Kaunis Kuolematon - Merta

11. No Raza - Estable Corrupción

12. Red Moon Architect - First Of October

13. The Man-Eating Tree - Ruins Of Insanity

14. Dawn Of Solace - Dream

15. Zornheym - The Funeral March

16. Voidfallen - Branding Of Souls

17. S.O.R.M - I'm A Killer

18. The Vice - A Great Unrest

19. Sigyn - A New Nation

20. Kaunis Kuolematon - Maailman Ainut Ihminen

21. No Raza - Looters

22. Grain Of Pain - Ruins Of The Heart

23. Marianas Rest - The Colour Of you

24. The Man-Eating Tree - Days Under The Dark

25. Repentance - Among The Wolves

NO RAZA 'Ring of Gold' Video

Alongside the compilation release, death metal veterans NO RAZA, featured twice on Chapter 6(66) with 'Estable Corrupción' and 'Looters,' celebrate the start of their 30th anniversary with the official music video premiere for 'Ring of Gold,' taken from their latest album 'Tyrona.'

A tribute to the legendary BATHORY, the track reimagines their timeless Viking ballad through NO RAZA's distinctive Death Metal sound.

Inspired by the ancient tale of a warrior's farewell and a sacred promise sealed beneath the northern skies, this rendition transforms the song into a powerful journey celebrating the unbreakable bond between two souls, united beyond time and eternity.

NO RAZA comment: 'This release is especially dedicated to our dear brother and sister Patrick and Brenda Walch, honoring their sacred union of souls. They found each other across continents and their love thanks to the music of No Raza. May your journey together be filled with strength, love, and everlasting devotion.'

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/nobledemon.

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