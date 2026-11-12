Nicotine Dolls Frontman Sam Cieri Worked Six Jobs to Fund Band's Early Recordings

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'I knew no one was going to help us get the money to record or rehearse or do anything we needed to do so I started to make sacrifices…'

As the nepo baby conversation follows artists like Gracie Abrams and Stella Lefty, Nicotine Dolls (1.3M+ followers) frontman Sam Cieri's story offers a different route into music…

Raised in Florida by a single mother and grandmother, Cieri spent much of his childhood in hospitals with Von Willebrand disease, then picked up guitar at 13 to impress girls at a school dance (his squeaky cafeteria rendition of 'Wonderwall' did not work).

After dropping out of high school, cleaning houses with his grandmother, three years of subway busking, and a stint on America's Got Talent, Cieri landed the starring role in the Tony Award-winning musical Once, whose creator, Glen Hansard, became an encouraging presence after the two met in a Dublin pub.

Cieri co-founded Nicotine Dolls in 2018 while working six jobs to fund the band's recordings and tours. He took any job he could find: construction, house cleaning, apartment painting, motorcycle sales, moving, food delivery and more. When the band needed money to record, he built a bed in the back of his van and lived there. When the band needed rehearsal space, he sold the van and slept on his mother's couch.

After two original members left, touring with guitarist John Newsome revealed a harder, less restrained sound which forced Cieri to confront how often he had written for other people's approval. So the newly BMG-signed band shelved it and started again.

Nicotine Dolls pairs blown-out guitars, pummeling rhythms, and electrifying vocals with the most direct songwriting of Cieri's career. Co-produced by Cieri and Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne), with contributions from Desmond Child (Aerosmith, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts), the album captures the new lineup playing hard enough for Newsome's fingers to bleed. Cieri cried when they finished: 'To me, it's the first real Nicotine Dolls record.'

Topics Cieri Can Discuss

Cieri can speak to a range of subjects, including:

● Navigating a stranger-than-fiction early career, from living in a motel with 10 Elvis impersonators to a botched cruise-ship audition in motorcycle boots.

● Falling in love with his co-star while performing in Once, and the role romance has played in his life and songwriting.

● Nearly leaving music to build motorcycles, then taking a solo trip where he slept beside a bear before crashing into a New York City cab on the ride home. The accident ultimately brought him back to music.

● His love of motorcycles, airplanes, boats, and race cars (from Harley-Davidson and Triumph bikes) to learning how to fly.

● Ebay bargaining for vintage Ralph Lauren, rare Marvel, sci-fi memorabilia and a screen-accurate Indiana Jones costume.

● Small-town life with his dog, Indiana Bones, plus the importance of exercise, therapy, lawn mowing, and mandatory breakfast.

● Granting wishes through Make-A-Wish and supporting Ronald McDonald House, Give Kids the World, Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, and St. Jude.

● Early inspirations, from Lizzy McAlpine and Bon Iver to Led Zeppelin and The White Stripes, and always, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 1976 Hammersmith Odeon show.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn



Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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