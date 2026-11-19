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On Monday, November 16, thousands of Angelenos gathered at The Grove for the milestone 25th Christmas at The Grove Tree Lighting Celebration and Concert, marking a quarter century of one of Los Angeles' most iconic holiday traditions.

Presented in partnership with FOX 11, The Practice Healthcare and Rivian, the evening began with a red-carpet arrival at AMC The Grove 14, followed by a show hosted for the third consecutive year by Lance Bass, who kicked off the celebration with a surprise appearance by fellow NSYNC member JC Chasez, along with Antonio Cipriano of Off Campus. The lineup featured Nicole Scherzinger, Jason Mraz, Mark Ambor, Jamie Miller, 'O' by Cirque du Soleil, American Authors, Kenedi Anderson and JYT.

Highlights included Jamie Miller performing his viral 'Babydoll,' joined onstage by surprise guest Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass for the song's popular social media dance, along with Jason Mraz and American Authors, who added to the nostalgia of the evening with 2000s favorites 'I'm Yours' and 'Best Day of My Life', respectively. JYT debuted their new Christmas song, 'This Christmas,' while Kenedi Anderson made her first stage appearance since American Idol.

Guests enjoyed a heartwarming look back at The Grove's Tree Lighting Celebrations through the years, set to 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,' which celebrated its 75th anniversary. The evening continued with a drone show featuring 1,000 drones and pyrotechnics bringing Santa's sleigh to life, Santa Claus's arrival, the first snowfall of the season and the lighting of the iconic 100-foot Christmas tree, adorned with more than 15,000 lights and 10,000 ornaments. A fireworks finale illuminated the sky, bringing the historic celebration to a close.

Continuing in the tradition of giving back, The Grove is partnering with The Giving Machine throughout the holidays. Located inside AMC The Grove 14, the charitable experience offers the community an easy and meaningful way to make a difference this season.

For fans who missed the live broadcast, visit FOX 11 for additional airtimes. For more information on The Grove's holiday happenings, visit https://thegrovela.com/.

ABOUT THE GROVE

Developed by Caruso in 2002, The Grove is one of the country's most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, offering the best mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in Southern California. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove offers a welcoming park-like setting with a vibrant pedestrian streetscape and first-class retail experience that successfully marries hometown charm with high-end shopping. This unique mix has earned The Grove recognition as the heart of the city – a 'see and be seen' destination, a neighborhood gem and a community all its own. The Grove's award-winning design, first-class Concierge service and community-like ambiance have garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout the retail industry, including being named the '#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles' by TripAdvisor, and ranking #2 of Fortune's '10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers' in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today's list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, visit The Grove at https://thegrovela.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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