NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Belgian electronic artist Nico Morano releases his new 12-track album, 'Forever Ever Dancer', via Ontourage Music. Accompanied by lead single 'Midnight In Paradise', the record brings together more than two decades of musical influences and experiences, exploring the connection between music, movement and memory through his signature emotionally driven House sound.

Marking the arrival of his most personal project to date, 'Forever Ever Dancer' draws on the different influences that have shaped Nico's musical identity. Blending Melodic House with 1980s and Indie influences, the album moves between uplifting club moments and more introspective compositions, drawing on rich harmonies, vintage synthesisers and analogue hardware, alongside expressive vocals and live instrumentation. Throughout, melody and storytelling remain central, creating a record that reflects both his relationship with the dancefloor and the experiences that have shaped him beyond it.

'Forever Ever Dancer' has already attracted support from notable tastemakers, artists and selectors across the electronic music scene, including Adriatique, WhoMadeWho, Eelke Kleijn, Bob Moses, Edu Imbernon, Xinobi, Adana Twins, Helsloot, Yulia Niko, Jamiie, Fabio Aurea, Themba, Meloko, and many more.

Nico Morano comments:

'After pouring my heart into this album for so long, it's no longer only mine, but forever yours. It's time to let it go… and I can't wait to see how it becomes part of your own memories, stories and dance floors.'

Across its 12 tracks, 'Forever Ever Dancer' moves through a range of musical moods and influences. 'A New Dawn' offers one of the album's most personal moments, while 'Clock Me' steps away from conventional four-to-the-floor rhythms. 'Falling', featuring Paul Brenning, draws on Nico's broader musical influences, while 'With You' explores themes of connection and relationships. The album also features previously released singles 'Endlessly', 'Always On The Run', 'Runaway' and 'Neverender', with Solaene featuring on the first three.

The title 'Forever Ever Dancer' originates from a shared expression between Nico and his daughter, who both identify with a lifelong love of dancing. What began as a personal connection became the defining idea behind the album, reflecting the belief that the instinct to move and the freedom to dance remain with us at every stage of life. Across the record, this sentiment takes shape through music inspired by the people, places and moments that have stayed with him.

Nico's relationship with electronic music began in Belgium, where discovering The Prodigy as a teenager sparked his interest in the scene. At 16, he invested his summer earnings in his first professional DJ equipment before securing a residency at Club Illusion through a homemade mixtape. What began as a monthly booking developed into a decade-long residency, giving him an early grounding in club culture and helping shape the musical identity he continues to develop today.

As an artist and founder of Ontourage Music, Nico has built a platform rooted in music and community, with releases on labels including Get Physical, MoBlack Records and Days Like Nights. His catalogue includes standout tracks such as 'Juno Love', 'Solaris' and 'Sun Sun Sun'. With over one million monthly Spotify listeners and performances at Tomorrowland, Voodoo Village, Café del Mar and venues across five continents, he has established an international presence through a sound defined by colourful melodies, organic grooves and progressive influences. His creative identity also extends into visual art, expressed through his signature yellow aesthetic.

With 'Forever Ever Dancer', Nico Morano channels the sounds, influences and experiences that have shaped his journey into a cohesive body of work. More than a collection of club records, the album reflects a personal connection to music and the people it connects, celebrating the simple and enduring freedom of dancing.

Release Details

Nico Morano - Forever Ever Dancer

Official Release: 27th November, 2026

Label: Ontourage Music

Stream & Purchase

Find Out More & Follow

Nico Morano: Website | Instagram | TikTok | Spotify | Beatport | Traxsource | Bandcamp

Ontourage Music: Instagram | Beatport | Traxsource

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone