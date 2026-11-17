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Celebrated as 'one of the longstanding delights of New York's music scene' (The New York Times), the New York Festival of Song (NYFOS) will stage its holiday program, A GOYISHE CHRISTMAS TO YOU!, on Monday, December 7, 2026 at 8:00pm at The Theater at 150 W 17th. The program will also be viewable via livestream.

As NYFOS's signature holiday celebration since its 2010 premiere, A GOYISHE CHRISTMAS TO YOU! invites audiences on a romp through a catalog of Yuletide songs written by Jewish composers, with novel arrangements and cheeky twists along the way. Calling NYFOS Artistic Director Steven Blier 'a veritable genius of clever programming,' The Forward applauded the program for 'casting even the most familiar tunes in a fresh light,' highlighting both its 'sheer musical ingenuity' and 'exquisite tenderness.'

This year's cast of performers includes soprano Lauren Worsham, mezzo-sopranos Donna Breitzer and Rebecca Jo Loeb, tenor Alex Mansoori, baritone Joshua Jeremiah, cantor Joshua Breitzer, and clarinetist Alan R. Kay, with Steven Blier as pianist and host.

Packed with contributions by Jewish songwriters on behalf of their gentile counterparts, the program spans selections from the wickedly funny to the meltingly beautiful, including festive classics like Irving Berlin's White Christmas as well as Yiddish versions of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Baby, It's Cold Outside.

'Now in its 17th year, our Jewish tribute to the Yuletide season has been an amazingly sturdy program,' Blier said. 'It remains a comic gem as well as a touching, gently cathartic holiday tradition. And we're thrilled to offer our New York bonbon to the rest of the country—indeed, the whole world—as a livestream. Join us, or tune in, to get your holiday season off to the best possible start!'

To view the program via livestream, viewers can register for free, or choose an option to donate to NYFOS, at the dedicated Eventbrite page. A viewing link will be emailed to registrants 24 to 48 hours before the performance. The livestream will be viewable simultaneously with the performance only, and will not be available on demand afterward.

Program Information

Monday, December 7, 2026 at 8:00pm

A GOYISHE CHRISTMAS TO YOU!

The Theater at 150 W 17th Street, New York, NY

Link: nyfos.org/goyishe-christmas/

Also available via livestream

Performers

Lauren Worsham, soprano

Donna Breitzer, mezzo-soprano

Rebecca Jo Loeb, mezzo-soprano

Alex Mansoori, tenor

Joshua Jeremiah, baritone

Joshua Breitzer, cantor

Alan R. Kay, clarinet

Steven Blier, pianist and host

New York Festival of Song 2026-2027 Season Calendar

Wednesday, January 13, 2027 at 7:30pm

GODDESSES OF THE SILVER SCREEN

Peter Jay Sharp Theater, The Juilliard School, New York, NY

Tickets available in late Fall 2026

Students of the Marcus Institute of Vocal Arts

Program: Songs by Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, Burt Bacharach, Herman Hupfeld

Wednesday, February 10, 2027 at 8:00pm

UNITED WE STAND

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, New York, NY

Link: www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-festival-of-song-united-we-stand/

Theo Hoffman, baritone

Shelén Hughes Camacho, soprano

Shiyu Zhuo, soprano

Steven Blier, host and pianist

Bénédicte Jourdois, pianist

Program: Songs by Joni Mitchell, Carlos López Buchardo, Fairuz, Franz Schubert

Tuesday, March 9, 2027 at 8:00pm

GUILTY PLEASURES

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, New York, New York

Link: www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-festival-of-song-guilty-pleasures/

Steven Blier, host and pianist

Bénédicte Jourdois, host and pianist

Caramoor 2027 Schwab Vocal Rising Stars

Program: Songs by Richard Strauss, Benjamin Britten, John Jacob Niles, Johannes Brahms, Irving Berlin

Monday, April 5, 2027 at 8:00pm

HARLEM RENAISSANCE

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, New York, New York

Link: www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-festival-of-song-harlem-renaissance/

Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano

Justin Austin, baritone

Steven Blier, host and pianist

Bénédicte Jourdois, pianist

Program: Songs by Fats Waller, Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Eubie Blake, J. Rosamond Johnson, William Grant Still; readings from Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston

Sunday, May 23, 2027 at 3:00pm

IF WE CAN LOVE IN THIS LIFETIME (NYFOS Next)

The Theater at 150 W 17th Street, New York, New York

Link: nyfos.org/nyfos-next

Indyana Schneider, mezzo-soprano

Daniel McGrew, tenor

Michael Kelly, baritone

Program: Cecilia Livingston and Indyana Schneider, song cycle (World Premiere); John Glover, After Him

About New York Festival of Song (NYFOS)

Now in its 39th season, New York Festival of Song (NYFOS) is dedicated to creating intimate song concerts of great beauty and originality. Weaving music, poetry, history, and humor into evenings of compelling theater, NYFOS fosters community among artists and audiences. Each program entertains and educates in equal measure. Founded by pianists Michael Barrett and Steven Blier in 1988, NYFOS continues to produce its series of thematic song programs, drawing together rarely-heard songs of all kinds, overriding traditional distinctions between musical genres, exploring the character and language of other cultures, and the personal voices of song composers and lyricists.

Since its founding, NYFOS has particularly celebrated American song. Among the many highlights is the double bill of one-act comic operas, Bastianello and Lucrezia, by John Musto and William Bolcom, both with libretti by Mark Campbell, commissioned and premiered by NYFOS in 2008 and recorded on Bridge Records. In addition to Bastianello and Lucrezia and the 2008 Bridge Records release of Spanish Love Songs with Joseph Kaiser and the late Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, NYFOS has produced five recordings on the Koch label, including a Grammy Award-winning disc of Bernstein's Arias and Barcarolles, and the Grammy-nominated recording of Ned Rorem's Evidence of Things Not Seen (also a NYFOS commission) on New World Records. In 2014, Canción Amorosa, a CD of Spanish song – Basque, Catalan, Castilian, and Sephardic – was released on the GPR label, with soprano Corinne Winters accompanied by Steven Blier.

In January of 2022, NYFOS Records issued its first album, From Rags to Riches, with Stephanie Blythe and William Burden. Their seventh album, My Brother's Keeper, was released to critical acclaim in May 2026 and just received the label's second GRAMMY nomination. The new CD joins NYFOS Records' burgeoning discography, alongside A Picnic Cantata (2022), the first stereo recording of a hidden gem by Paul Bowles and James Schuyler; Black & Blue (2023), the debut solo album of British-American tenor Joshua Blue collaborating with Steven Blier; Mi País: Songs of Argentina (2023) featuring bass-baritone Federico De Michelis and pianist Steven Blier; NYFOS Records: The Singles, Vol. 1 (2024), a wide-ranging compilation drawn from over 20 years of archival material, including tracks featuring Michael Spyres, Justin Austin, and Bernarda Fink; and Schubert/Beatles (2025), with Theo Hoffman, Julia Bullock, Kunal Lahiri, and Mr. Blier, which was nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award. NYFOS Records has reached audiences in over 100 countries, with well over 3 million streams to date.

In November 2010, NYFOS debuted NYFOS Next, a mini-series for new songs, hosted by guest composers in intimate venues, including OPERA America's National Opera Center, National Sawdust, the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, the Ann Goodman Recital Hall at Kaufman Music Center. Pianist and new music specialist Nathaniel LaNasa has served as series curator since 2022, when NYFOS Next found its current home, the former Rubin Museum space in Chelsea.

NYFOS is passionate about nurturing the artistry and careers of young singers, and has developed training residencies around the country, including with The Juilliard School's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts (now in its 18th year); Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts (its 18th year in March 2026); San Francisco Opera Center (over 20 years as of February 2018); Glimmerglass Opera (2008–2010); and its newest project, NYFOS@North Fork in Orient, NY.

NYFOS's concert series, touring programs, radio broadcasts, recordings, and educational activities continue to spark new interest in the creative possibilities of the song program and have inspired the creation of thematic vocal series around the world.

Learn more at www.nyfos.org.

Photo Credit: Cherylynn Tsushima



Photo Credit: Cherylynn Tsushima

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