New Vision Releases Single "Still Losing" Ahead of CAN'T LEAVE WITH LESS

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Today, the Hudson Valley-based rock band NEW VISION released a new music video for their single 'Still Losing.' This is a new track off their forthcoming record CAN'T LEAVE WITH LESS, out December 4 with the independent, artist-first record label Papercut Recordings.

'Still Losing' is a song that sits at the heart of CAN'T LEAVE WITH LESS, confronting what it costs to give it your all and still come up empty-handed. 'The track is about giving everything you've got for something or someone, but still coming up short. That cycle of building, breaking and then finding the willpower to do it all again,' shares lead vocalist Nico Caro.

This song follows previously released singles off their record '

' exploring themes of self-worth and ',' a song about finding yourself and enjoying life to the best of your ability even when things feel difficult.

When speaking on their recent album announcement, Caro added, 'finally getting to put out this record is awesome. We've had it for a little while and can't believe it's almost here. We worked hard on each and every track and wanted to show the new era of New Vision that's closer to how we want to sound and how we feel now. Every record is ever changing for us, but this vibe for us is definitely where we want to stay and grow from.'

The record was produced by Adam Cichocki (Koyo, One Step Closer, Soul Blind) and is the first release on their new record Papercut Recordings. It boasts a total of eleven hard-hitting tracks.

Tracklist

1. Rattlesnake

2. Still Losing

3. When The Sun Explodes

4. Blade

5. We All Fall Down

6. Crawl Space

7. Open Hands

8. I Am A Muse

9. SPICE

10. Caught In The Web

11. Dull Halo

New Vision will tour later this year in select cities across the East Coast. Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased through the venues linked on New Vision's website and social channels.

New Vision Tour Dates

November 13 – Long Island, NY – Record Stop Booking

December 4 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Reason & Ruckus

December 5 – Troy, NY – No Fun

December 18 – Butler, NJ – The Sanctuary

December 19 – Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

To stay up to date on their latest news and releases, follow them at @NewVisionHVNY.

Follow New Vision

IG: https://www.instagram.com/newvisionhvny

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@newvisiontv

X: https://x.com/newvisionhvny

Threads: https://www.threads.com/@newvisionhvny

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/newvisionhvny'source=share









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