New Junk City Releases Fourth Album WHERE COULD I GO? via Lauren Records

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Atlanta punk band New Junk City today celebrates the release of their fourth full-length album, Where Could I Go?, out now via Lauren Records. Across 12 tracks, the band turns inward to examine love, loss, work, grief, and the compromises that come with building a life alongside other people.

Written over the course of approximately two years, Where Could I Go? asks what it means to build a life rooted in love when love itself doesn't always provide an easy answer. The album explores how love can persist without a clear object, how to make room for someone else's grief, the compromises work can demand, and how to accept personal shortcomings and failures without allowing them to harden into resentment.

Those questions have unfolded across the album's singles. Lead single 'Lonely Now' captures the point when disappointment gives way to clarity, drawing a boundary in a relationship defined by absence and repeated letdowns. On 'Shell Game,' New Junk City questions how much time and energy people are willing to trade for stability, and what those sacrifices can take from the life they are meant to support. 'Stay the Same' looks at love from another angle, reflecting on what remains when a relationship changes but the care behind it does not disappear. The song also gives Where Could I Go? its title, turning the phrase into a recognition that some forms of love persist even when the relationship around them changes.

Together, the songs on Where Could I Go? find New Junk City wrestling with the messy realities that exist between love and obligation, connection and loss, and change and acceptance, while staying rooted in the melodic punk sound the band has built over the past decade, with influences ranging from The Weakerthans to fed Up to Green Day.

Where Could I Go? was recorded at Standard Electric with longtime New Junk City collaborator Damon Moon and produced by Tyler Bisson.

The band previously announced the album and shared lead single 'Lonely Now.'

Tracklist

1. Big Bed

2. Stay the Same

3. Long Way

4. Crow's Nest

5. For So Long

6. Coffee And Peppermint

7. Prayer for Gold

8. Like I Love You

9. E&J

10. Lonely Now

11. Shell Game

12. The End

Stream Where Could I Go? here.

About New Junk City

New Junk City is a four-piece punk band from Atlanta, GA with influences ranging from The Weakerthans to fed Up to Green Day. When the band started, they mostly played DIY basement shows. Twelve years later, they're still mostly playing DIY basement shows just sometimes in different cities. Their fourth full length record, Where Could I Go? was released November 6, 2026 via Lauren Records.

Photo Credit: Cameron Flaisch











Photo Credit: Cameron Flaisch

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