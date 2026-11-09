New Constellations Reimagine Neil Young’s “Unknown Legend” in Official Music Video

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Portland-based indie-pop duo New Constellations have released their rendition of Neil Young's 'Unknown Legend,' accompanied by an official music video. The track appears on Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 3 – Into the Black, released November 6, which brings together a cross-generational lineup of artists reinterpreting Young's catalog, including King Princess, Ben Gibbard, MJ Lenderman, Kurt Vile and Devendra Banhart.

Originally featured on Young's 1992 album Harvest Moon, 'Unknown Legend' tells the story of a woman whose free-spirited past lingers beneath the routines of everyday life. New Constellations bring their own perspective to the beloved track, pairing Harlee Case's ethereal vocals with Josh Smith's atmospheric production, preserving the wistfulness of Young's original while finding new space within its familiar melodies.

The accompanying music video draws inspiration from the free-spirited woman at the heart of Young's original, capturing her sense of independence through a series of nostalgic, Americana inspired vignettes. From a retro diner and a spotlight-lit stage to a motorcycle ride along the open road, the visual channels the song's wistful romanticism and enduring sense of freedom.

Their interpretation has already earned praise from Niko Bolas, Neil Young's longtime engineer and co-producer, who shared after hearing the recording: 'I knew the 'Legend', now I know Harlee and Josh did too. They make emotion effortless.'

The release follows the duo's recent contribution to Wildwood Sessions, the companion album to Portland-based animation studio LAIKA's stop-motion film Wildwood. Released October 16, 'Evergreen' finds New Constellations contributing an original song to the 13-track collection inspired by the film, based on Colin Meloy's novel of the same name.

Both contributions arrive amid a breakout year for New Constellations, who released their debut album It Comes In Waves via Nettwerk earlier this year. Their single 'Hot Blooded' has surpassed 300 million streams and continues to gain momentum every day. Most recently, Jessica Alba selected the track for her Getting Ready playlist with InStyle, alongside songs by Lana Del Rey and Stevie Nicks.

Following a main stage debut at Lollapalooza, appearances at Austin City Limits and BottleRock, a string of sold-out shows and a U.S. run supporting The Midnight, New Constellations are currently on their North American headline tour. The duo will perform a sold-out show at Bowery Ballroom in NYC tonight, November 9, with additional stops in Houston, Seattle and more before the tour concludes in December.

New Constellations 2026 North American Tour Dates

November 10 @ The Howard in Washington, DC

November 12 @ Neighborhood Theatre Tap Room in Charlotte, NC

November 14 @ The Loft at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA

November 16 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

November 17 @ The Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX

November 21 @ Corona Capital in Mexico City, MX

December 2 @ Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver, BC

December 4 @ Wonder Ballroom in Portland, OR

December 5 @ Neumos in Seattle, WA

It Comes In Waves (May 15, 2026, Nettwerk)

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