Nemanja Radulović to Lead Double Sens at Grace Farms on November 15, 2026

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Violinist Nemanja Radulović and his Chamber Orchestra Double Sens will open the Music at Grace Farms series in the Sanctuary on Sunday, November 15.

Renowned violinist Nemanja Radulović brings his virtuosity and his 17-musician chamber orchestra Double Sens to Grace Farms as part of a debut U.S. tour. The program, offering contemporary interpretations of classical masterpieces by Bach and Beethoven, opens the 2026-27 Music at Grace Farms concert series and takes place in the fully glass-enclosed Grace Farms Sanctuary.

Program

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 'Kreutzer Sonata' (arr. Radulović)

Bach: Chaconne, Partita No. 2 in D Minor BWV 1004

Bach: Concerto for Violin in D Minor, Strings and Basso continuo, BWV 1052R

Event Details

When: Sunday, November 15, 3:00-4:45pm

Where: Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Rd, New Canaan, CT 06840

Tickets: Tickets, starting at $75 ($25 for students), are available through Grace Farms.

Parking & Shuttle: On-site parking and off-site parking with shuttle service are available for purchase. Ride sharing is encouraged as a convenient option, with several services available locally.

About Grace Farms

Grace Farms is a cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut that brings people together across sectors to explore nature, arts, justice, community, and faith at the SANAA-designed River building and barns on 80 acres of publicly accessible natural landscape. Its humanitarian work includes leading the Design for Freedom movement to eliminate forced labor in the building materials supply chain and advancing initiatives to foster more grace and peace locally and globally.

Since opening in 2015, Grace Farms has become a destination for arts and culture, welcoming 1 million visitors from around the world to experience its innovative programming in music, visual and performing arts while fostering contemplation and connection through architecture and nature. The Music at Grace Farms series invites audiences into the Sanctuary, a glass-enclosed amphitheater, to experience a one-of-a-kind acoustic music performance timed with the sunset. This unique setting provides an immersion into a singular moment where music intertwines with nature and elevates a collective sense of hope and possibility. Past performers include Yo-Yo Ma, violinist Joshua Bell, Mon Rovîa, jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves, and Grace Farms Artist-in-Residence cellist Arlen Hlusko.

For more information visit gracefarms.org.





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