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Nell Mescal, one of Ireland's most compelling young songwriters, has shared her new single 'I Can Say It First', which captures the exhilarating rush of falling in love and the courage it takes to be the first to say it. ''I Can Say It First' is about the moment after a first kiss with the right person where you feel invincible and completely vulnerable at the same time,' Mescal shares. 'Knowing instantly that you have fallen for someone and that you are in love and you have to tell them no matter what happens. Everything feels like it's in slow motion and that it's going way too fast all at once and all you can do is be brave and lean in because it's special.'

'I Can Say It First' finds Nell exploring the dizzying excitement and vulnerability of new love, capturing the moment when everything suddenly feels possible and terrifying all at once. Following previous single 'Hers', which explored the freedom of letting your guard down and allowing yourself to fall in love, the new track takes that feeling one step further, embracing the uncertainty of putting your heart on the line.

The release follows a particularly personal period for Nell, who recently opened up about her relationship, coming out and the changing perspective behind her songwriting in an interview with GAY TIMES. Reflecting on how falling in love has transformed her approach to writing, Nell explained, 'once you meet the right person, you can surrender to this idea that love doesn't have to be so difficult. It can be really sweet and lovely.' It's a sentiment that runs through both 'Hers' and 'I Can Say It First', as Nell moves away from the heartbreak and uncertainty of her earlier material towards a newfound sense of joy, confidence and openness.

Having recently delivered a spellbinding set at London's All Points East Festival, Nell continues to establish herself as a captivating live performer, bringing her intimate songwriting and unmistakable voice to audiences across the UK, Ireland and Europe. Last month saw Nell take to the road alongside her guitarist for a series of intimate pop-up performances across Europe, offering fans a rare chance to experience her music up close. Next week, she is set to perform on one of Ireland's most cherished music programmes, Other Voices.

With praise from the likes of i-D, The New York Times, Vogue, Radio 1, 6 Music and most recently Gay Times, Mescal continues to build a reputation as a distinctive voice with a growing catalogue of emotionally direct, relatable material and a live presence that has quickly resonated with audiences across the UK, Ireland & Europe, having supported the likes of HAIM, Dermot Kennedy and Florence & The Machine.

'I Can Say It First' continues this exciting evolution in Nell's songwriting, embracing the vulnerability, excitement and freedom of falling in love as she delivers some of her most personal and emotionally resonant work to date.

The single 'I Can Say It First' is out November 20 via Atlantic Records.

Nell Mescal is on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.





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