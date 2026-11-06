Neal Casal, Jenny Scheinman, Grayson Capps, Upstate and Stuart Bogie & Buck McDaniel Release Five Albums on RPF Records

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RPF Records/Royal Potato Family released five new albums today, marking the busiest release day yet in the Kingston, NY-based independent label's 17-year history. The new titles are Neal Casal's Book Of Stories (Home Recordings 1998-2003), Jenny Scheinman's One Hundred Years Today, Grayson Capps' The Weight Of The World, Upstate's Abalone, and Stuart Bogie & Buck McDaniel's November Variations (2025).

Neal Casal - Book Of Stories (Home Recordings 1998-2003)

Book Of Stories (Home Recordings 1998–2003) is an album of previously unreleased songs by late singer-songwriter Neal Casal. Compiled by his longtime manager, Gary Waldman, its 12 tracks were discovered on recordings left behind following Casal's passing in 2019. In 1997, Casal was gifted an Otari 8-track analog tape recorder by producer Jim Scott, who helmed his albums Fade Away Diamond Time (1995) and Anytime Tomorrow (1999). Between 1998 and 2000, Casal taught himself home recording in Hope, New Jersey, continuing after relocating to Los Angeles in 2001 to join Beachwood Sparks, and spending many long nights tracking the songs that would ultimately become this collection.

The original 12 analog reels were brought back to the East Coast by Waldman and transferred from Casal's original Otari machine, now housed in bassist Jeff Hill's Connecticut studio. Highlights include the acoustic performances 'Down With A Friend,' 'Leave My Loving Cup Behind,' and 'Where Does The Time Go,' alongside a handful of more developed arrangements where Casal played all the instruments, such as the Neil Young-inspired 'Muscatine' and 'In My Mind.' The album features 11 Casal originals and a rendition of Tom T. Hall's 'Joe, Don't Let Your Music Kill You,' which foreshadows Casal's own fate.

Jenny Scheinman - One Hundred Years Today

Jenny Scheinman's latest album, One Hundred Years Today, reunites her superb, sensitively attuned ensemble, featuring guitarists Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, pianist Carmen Staaf, bassist Tony Scherr and drummer Kenny Wollesen. The seven-track collection was inspired by Scheinman's grandmother, a Jewish Palestinian pianist who eloped with her violinist husband in the late 1920s. Together, they traveled across Europe, teaching and performing before the deteriorating political landscape forced them to flee to Brooklyn, where she taught piano for the rest of her life.

After recently discovering a box of postcards sent to her grandmother by friends during those years, Scheinman drew parallels to the rise of fascism around the world in 2026. Adding yet another tactile inspiration to the project, she wrote most of the album on her grandmother's piano, which was brought over from Palestine and passed down to her after her grandmother's death.

Jenny Scheinman Tour Dates

11/6 - Galesburg, IL - Knox College

11/7 - Chicago, IL - The Green Mill

11/8 - Columbus, OH - Capital University

1/6 - Los Angeles, CA - Sam First

1/7-8 - San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ

1/9 - Corvallis, OR - University of Oregon

1/10 - Arcata, CA - The Arcata Playhouse

3/2-4 - New York, NY - Dizzy's Club

3/5 - Saugerties, NY - The Local

3/6 - Keene, NH - The Colonial

3/7 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

3/8 - Northampton, MA - Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares

Grayson Capps - The Weight Of The World

The Weight of the World is Alabama-based singer-songwriter Grayson Capps' first full-length album of original material in nine years. The collection's nine tracks encompass the barefoot, country boy philosophizing and earthy musical minimalism that define his voice on the American roots music landscape. Co-produced by Ryan Avinger and longtime guitarist Corky Hughes with hair-raising harmonies added by Gulf Coast vocalist Symone French, the set was recorded at Dauphin Street Sound in Mobile.

The album includes standouts like the country-rock road song 'Far Away,' 'News,' a five-minute blast of psychedelic swamp rock confronting growing older in an age of fear-centric disinformation, and 'My Body,' an evocative rock 'n' roll anthem for women's rights that doubles as a battle cry for revolution. Other tracks include the high-and-lonesome country ballad 'What Will Be, Will Be,' the voodoo psych surrealism of 'Rainbow Skies,' and the title track, a meditation on stillness. After years spent raising children and caring for his father, who passed away in 2025, Capps returns to form within the Southern Gothic tradition from which he hails, while continuing to play upwards of 150 shows a year.

Grayson Capps Tour Dates

11/6 - Mobile, AL - The Merry Widow

11/8 - Silverhill, AL - Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm

11/12 - Mobile, AL - Callaghan's Irish Social Club

11/15 - Silverhill, AL - Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm

11/21 - Defuniak Springs, FL - Sweet Southern Comfort

11/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Noise Makers

11/28 - Brewton, AL - Franky's Downtown

11/29 - Silverhill, AL - Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm

12/4 - Mobile, AL - The Brickyard

12/5 - Ocean Springs, MS - Julep Room

12/6 - Fairhope, AL - Decoy Bar & Grill

12/13 - Silverhill, AL - Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm

12/19 - New Orleans, LA - Carrollton Station

12/31 - Josephine, AL - Pirate's Cove

1/1 - Mobile, AL - Callaghan's Irish Social Club

1/7 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

1/15-17 - Santa Rosa Beach, FL - 30A Songwriter Festival

1/21 - Ocean Springs, MS - Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center

2/9 - Gulf Shores, AL - Big Beach Brewing

Upstate - Abalone

For its fourth studio album, Abalone, Upstate (founding members Melanie Glenn, Mary Webster and Harry D'Agostino, alongside newest member Dylan McKinstry, who joined in 2019) recorded analog, live in the studio, direct to tape. Their noted three-part harmonies return, this time with McKinstry adding a male voice. D'Agostino shapes the rhythms on upright bass, while clarinet, mandolin, melodica and organ add emotional color to each song.

Abalone's central themes of time and light reflect all four members stepping into adulthood through marriage, parenthood and relocation. Opening with 'Corner' and 'Slow Down,' the album explores uncertainty and the need for a different approach in an increasingly cruel world. 'Circumstance' finds Glenn singing of remorse and disillusion before coming to terms with acceptance and the need to persevere. 'Someone To Save' features delicate fingerpicked acoustic guitar in a sublime moment of indie folk. Living somewhere between Big Thief to one side and Lake Street Dive to other, Abalone finds Upstate growing into its second decade, embracing collaborative songwriting and capturing their organic, acoustic-rooted sound at its most elemental.

Upstate Tour Dates

11/6 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

11/7 – Syracuse, NY – Funk 'n Waffles

11/8 - Rochester, NY - Three Heads Brewing

11/12 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall

11/13 - Turners Falls, MA - Shea Theater

11/19 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

11/20 - Manchester, VT - Billsville

Stuart Bogie & Buck McDaniel - November Variations (2025)

Clarinetist Stuart Bogie and pipe organist Buck McDaniel have released November Variations (2025) - Thursday 11/20/25 (Live), the fourth edition in the 2025 series of fully improvised musical meditations recorded over five consecutive evenings, November 17–21, 2025, before an audience at the Church of Our Saviour in New York City. The release follows their inaugural performances, documented on November Variations (2024).

This latest release finds Bogie and McDaniels at their most congruent in a 40-plus minute exchange, the duo settling into a deepening trust in the improvisational process. With their collaboration established, they take new risks, challenging themselves and one another. Producer Fritz Myers' recording uses close-miking techniques to enhance the stereo field and create a sense of immersion.

The series traces its origins to Myers, who introduced the musicians after recognizing a shared spirit between them. Their musical kinship emerged within minutes of improvising together. November Variations (2025) will roll out sequentially, culminating with 'Friday 11/21/25 (Live),' coinciding with the opening of the 2026 residency.

NYC Residency

11/16 - New York, NY - Church Of Our Saviour

11/17 - New York, NY - Church Of Our Saviour

11/18 - New York, NY - Church Of Our Saviour

11/19 - New York, NY - Church Of Our Saviour

11/20 - New York, NY - Church Of Our Saviour

More information is available at www.royalpotatofamily.com.







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