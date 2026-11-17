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Capping off a run of festival performances including Farm Aid, Power To The People, Edmonton Folk Music Festival, and the Newport Folk Festival, Americana Award-winning artist Nathaniel Rateliff is confirming an extensive run of 2027 North American dates. The Endless Horizon Tour marks the next chapter for Rateliff, with a new set of collaborators both in the studio and on the road. New music will be announced shortly.

Upcoming dates include New York's Beacon Theatre, Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, Toronto's Massey Hall, Big Ears Festival, and more; the full routing can be found below.

Rateliff shares, 'There's been a great deal of change in the last two years in my personal life and I've spent a lot of time writing about it. I'm excited to get back out on the road and share my experience.'

Tickets and VIP packages for the concert are available now with an artist presale using the code 'HORIZON,' with additional presales continuing until the general on-sale, Friday, November 20 at 10 A.M. (local) here. Full details and list of upcoming dates can be found here.

2026 saw Rateliff reach new heights in his performance career, further establishing himself as a vanguard of modern folk music: it marked his 10th straight year performing at Farm Aid after being unanimously appointed to the Farm Aid board of directors, the third artist added since its founding; at Tom Morello's inaugural Power to the People festival, his closing performance alongside Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews and Morello was critically lauded as a highlight of the day; Rateliff's solo headline performance at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival captivated a crowd of 20,000; and he closed this year's Newport Folk Festival alongside Matthews, Joan Baez and more with his star studded Nathaniel Rateliff & Friends set, where he was the first artist appointee to the festival's Stewardship program since Pete Seeger.

About Nathaniel Rateliff

Raised in Herman, Missouri, Nathaniel Rateliff began his music career playing in his family's church band. His LP Desire and Dissolving Men kicked off a decade of stripped-down, intimate efforts; In Memory of Loss, another folky solo album, landed on Rounder Records, followed by Falling Faster Than You Can Run and the Closer EP. Rateliff then formed the outfit Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Since their 2015 self-titled breakthrough album, the band has established themselves as generational talents through their dynamic live performances and growing catalog of essential studio recordings, including Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications. To date the band has released four LPs, two EPs and a live album. Rateliff has appeared on Saturday Night Live both solo and with The Night Sweats. Rateliff & The Night Sweats' most recent, highly acclaimed LP South of Here was awarded Album of the Year at the 2025 Americana Honors & Awards. His most recent solo album And It's Still Alright landed in 2020 to critical acclaim from NPR, Rolling Stone, TIME, The Wall Street Journal, Billboard, Uncut, The Sunday Times and more, and was followed by a collection of live recordings, Red Rocks 2020.

Endless Horizon Tour

March 30—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater *

March 31—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre *

April 2—Knoxville, TN—Big Ears Festival

April 3—Raleigh, NC—Martin Marietta Center +

April 4—Charlotte, NC—Ovens Auditorium +

April 6—Washington, DC—Warner Theatre +

April 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Met +

April 9—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre +

April 10—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre +

April 11—Boston, MA—Wang Theatre *

April 23—Miramar Beach, FL—Pink Moon Festival

April 24—Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery %

April 25—Tampa, FL—BayCare Sound %

April 27—Pelham, TN—The Caverns *

April 30—Nashville, TN—The Truth *

May 1—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern ^

May 2—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern ^

May 4—Pittsburgh, PA—Carnegie Hall of Oakland ^

May 5—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall ^

May 7—Columbus, OH—Palace Theatre ^

May 8—Detroit, MI—Fox Theatre ^

May 11—Cleveland, OH—KeyBank State Theatre ^

May 13—Chicago, IL—The Auditorium ^

May 14—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre ^

May 15—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre ^

* with support from Angela Autumn

+ with support from Hannah Cohen

% Co-bill w/Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

^ with support from Bebe Stockwell

Photo Credit: Brantley Gutierrez







Photo Credit: Brantley Gutierrez

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