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North Carolina-bred, Nashville-based indie country artist Nathan Evans Fox has announced a March 2027 tour supporting Noah Gundersen, alongside the launch of his new Country Music Comrades Book Club. Fox will open all 17 shows on Gundersen's Rites of Spring North America Pt. 2 tour, beginning March 2 in Lawrence, Kansas, and concluding March 27 in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets are on sale now at nathanevansfox.com.

The spring dates follow fall runs with American Aquarium, Gundersen, and Mama's Broke, continuing Fox's touring behind Heirloom, released May 29 via Free Dirt Records. Across twelve songs, the album explores family lineage, religious memory, working-class struggle, and Southern identity through Appalachian textures, inventive banjo work, and incisive songwriting.

His latest single, 'Sawzall v. Surveillance (The Ballad of the Metal Man),' turns concerns about privacy, policing, and economic survival into a darkly funny outlaw tale. Produced by Fox and Zachary Hamilton, the track pairs a funky bass groove and banjo with his characteristically sharp lyricism.

Fox is creating space for those conversations through the Country Music Comrades Book Club, a free and open-to-all series hosted on his Substack. 'The songs I write are in conversation with the stories that shape my understanding of the South, identity, grief, culture, art, and place, and some of my favorite moments at the merch table have been with other folks who share a love of these same things,' Fox writes in the announcement. 'So it only makes sense to find ways of having these conversations in a bigger, more accessible form.'

The book club will debut on December 8, 2026, with a conversation featuring musician and writer Lee Bains about his poetry collection Work Lunch, which explores race, place, class, and labor in the South through the lens of work lunches.

Beginning in January 2027, the club will meet monthly for conversations with authors, experts, artists, organizers, and other guests. Season One will explore 'end times,' asking how we grieve loss, what hope looks like at the end of things, and what kinds of communities we build in the midst of it all. The reading list includes work by Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor, Modibo Kadalie, Susana Monsó, and C. L. R. James. Readers can discuss the selections, submit questions for guests, and find updates through the Country Music Comrades Book Club tab and chat on Fox's Substack.

Raised on four generations of family land at the end of a dead-end road in Glen Alpine, North Carolina, Fox grew up in a community shaped by mill closures, factory layoffs, and the erosion of working-class stability. Those experiences, coupled with years spent working blue-collar jobs, attending seminary, and serving as a hospital chaplain, inform songs that blend tenderness, humor, and working-class critique. Fox calls it 'comrade country': music grounded in Southern tradition while reimagining what that tradition can hold.

Tour Dates (supporting Noah Gundersen)

03/02 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

03/03 - Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE

03/05 - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox - Denver, CO

03/07 - The Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

03/09 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

03/10 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

03/12 - The District - Spokane, WA

03/13 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

03/15 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

03/16 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

03/17 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

03/19 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

03/20 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

03/22 - The Liberty - Roswell, NM

03/24 - Tulips FTW - Fort Worth, TX

03/25 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX

03/27 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

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