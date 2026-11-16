Nate Bargatze to Add 10 Performances of NATE BARGATZE LIVE at Wynn Las Vegas in 2027

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Following the recent announcement of his five-show extension into 2027, Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze has announced 10 more performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas between Feb. and Apr. 2027. Bargatze will take the stage Feb. 24 - 27, 2027, for five performances, and Mar. 31, 2027 - Apr. 3, 2027, for five performances. Tickets for all new shows go on sale this Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

Hailed as 'The Nicest Man in Stand-Up' by The Atlantic and 'One of the Funniest People' by CBS Mornings, Bargatze is a New York Times #1 best-selling author, podcaster, director, and producer. Since his venue debut in Nov. 2019, Bargatze has sold out dozens of performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Ahead of his return to Encore Theater, Bargatze will release his all-new stand-up comedy special for Netflix, Good for Nathan, next week on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. His film, The Breadwinner, is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

Bargatze previously announced a return to Encore Theater for five performances in December 2026; earlier BroadwayWorld coverage detailed those dates.

Ticket Information

Recently Announced Performance Dates: Dec. 9 - 12, 2026 & Jan. 21 - 24, 2027; Limited tickets remaining, select shows sold out

New Performance Dates:

Feb. 24, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Feb. 25, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Feb. 26, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Feb. 27, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Mar. 31, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Apr. 1, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Apr. 2, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Apr. 3, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

For more information on Nate Bargatze's Las Vegas residency or to purchase tickets to experience 'Nate Bargatze Live' in 2027, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

About Encore Theater

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons, and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers reflects the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2025, Encore Theater once again ranked No. 1 as Billboard's Top Venue under 2,000 capacity. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber, Maxwell, New Edition, Lionel Richie and Robbie Williams, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson. For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts has the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world, and in 2026 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit newsroom.wynnresorts.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine, and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Karol G, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

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