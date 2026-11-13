Nashville's Elite Raise $2.8 Million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 7th Annual Curated Event

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Wednesday night (11/11), Nashville's finest, including executives, artists, creators and culinary icons, came together for the 7th annual 'St. Jude Presents: Curated,' raising over $2.8 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, surpassing last year's amount of $2.6 million. The intimate evening welcomed 100 guests to the home of co-chairs Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East, lifetime supporters of St. Jude. Johnson East shared from stage that she has been giving to St. Jude since her first paycheck as a gymnast and was happy to host the generous group at her home, all in support of the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

The event was hosted at the home of Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East. Jelly Roll kicked off the auction with a donation of $500,000, inspired by St. Jude patient Faith. The dinner party featured a four-course Italian feast prepared by Chef Lee Wolen and the team from Alla Vita and Boka Group, with Italian wine pairings to highlight the evening's theme of La Dolce Vita.

The evening featured impromptu performances by ERNEST, Lady A's Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott and Jelly Roll. St. Jude patients Grit and Hudson joined the evening as big fans of country music.

The four-course menu was curated and prepared by Chef Lee Wolen and team from Alla Vita and Boka Group, paired with premium Italian wines to highlight the theme of La Dolce Vita. Guests gathered in shades of espresso, amaretto and cabernet to complement the Italian theme while enjoying their upscale cuisine and participating in a live auction, which kicked off with Jelly Roll giving a generous $500,000 donation inspired by St. Jude patient Faith. Auction highlights included an original painting by Mr. Brainwash that went for $150,000, a barrel of Weller Full Proof, a trip to Cabo, a trip to a Tuscany villa, a private concert by 2026 Angels Among Us recipient Russell Dickerson and seats at a spring dinner hosted by Cassie and Charles Kelley and Aiyda and Randall Cobb.

Donations from this event will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Since opening more than 60 years ago, St. Jude has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent in the United States and won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

In addition to co-chairs Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East and Charles and Cassie Kelley, Curated's host committee includes Amy and Kenneth Adams, Elizabeth and Bryan Frist, Kelli and Dave Haywood, Katy and Robin Shah, Delaney and Ernest Smith and Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook.

To learn more or make a donation, visit musicgives.org.

Photo Credit: Mary Craven











Photo Credit: Mary Craven

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