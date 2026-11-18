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New York City-based musician Nadia Faye announces her sophomore record, Hunger Machine, out January 22, 2027 and available to pre-save now. With the announcement comes 'hatchet,' out now with a matching video, where she surrenders to violent, visceral yearning alongside cello and banjo.

Co-produced with musician and collaborator Max Morgen, Faye invites listeners into her intricate, carefully considered inner lived-in world over immersive, fluttering production, tender vocals and raw lyricism. On Friday, Faye played to a sold-out crowd at Brooklyn's Pete's Candy Store.

Over ten refined, meditative tracks that play with tension and release, Faye unearths the feelings that live deep inside her, sinking into the unrelenting pull of unfulfilled desire. Faye shares, 'The album details my own relationship to wanting and desire, that visceral feeling deep in the body, a tension that wants neither to be fully claimed or released. 'Hunger Machine' is yearning as a means of self-defense and security, yearning as a defense mechanism.'

About 'hatchet'

'Hatchet,' out today, is the project's most sonically eclectic. Faye says, 'As the second to last song on the record, 'hatchet' conveys a yearning so intense and visceral that it becomes violent. I am a deer in headlights, afraid of my own emotional intensity and untrusting. A two-way hunt occurs, where I embody prey, searching for and hunting down something I know will inevitably hurt me. 'I am waiting to be taken, take me with you now,' I surrender.

On its lush production, Faye continues, 'Musically, we mirror this dissonance, creating a strange and unsettling soundscape of plucking banjos, bending cello, and distortion. It is the most experimental track on the album, both sonically and conceptually.'

About 'drift'

The previously shared single 'drift' sinks into the space between longing, desire and tension. In the light-filled matching video, Faye untangles the impermanence of attachment and the fleeting nature of life, love and unfulfilled longing.

Faye says, 'This song conveys the disorienting drift of being swayed by someone's fleeting affection. Under fluid 'water movements,' I become suffocated by my own perpetual desire and the impermanence of attachment. I know it is not enough, and I can feel the withholding drag me under, but it is still better than nothing, and what could ever be enough?'

Sonically, Faye shares, 'Our production choices on the track mirror this emotional unrest; chorusy guitar and vocal melodies float over pulsing, consistent drums and bass.'

The light, rich, dreamy world throughout the video is sharply contrasted by scenes of solitude and darkness, suffocated by her own desire. Faye adds, 'I think this concept highlights the emotional center of the song, unfulfilled longing.'

MUNDANE Magazine described 'drift' as 'A song that feels intimate without being fragile, emotionally charged without becoming overwhelming, and deeply personal without attempting to resolve every contradiction it introduces.' NYS Music wrote, 'The track 'drift' lingers in restraint, allowing each instrumental layer and vocal phrase to breathe. The result is intimate and immersive, mirroring the emotional limbo at the center of the lyrics. Faye's understated delivery makes the song's longing feel deeply personal, which draws listeners into its unresolved emotional landscape.'

About Nadia Faye

Nadia Faye is a New York City-based musician who carefully crafts sonic stories that are ethereal, thoughtful and embodied. In 2025, Faye shared her debut album, Gardening, filled with expansive production and cathartic peaks. After dropping out of NYU, new music came flooding in. Equipped with a deep love of poetry and creative writing, she returns now with a new perspective and more intention. Driven by a tender ache for connection, the forthcoming album is intentional, deeply personal and more self-assured than ever before.

Rather than a shift in sound, emerging indie artist Nadia Faye frames her upcoming album Hunger Machine as a return to form. Her work has always centered around a prepossession with desire and connection, capturing intimate and confessional moments that, by nature, are fleeting. After drifting from the acoustic songwriting that first shaped her voice, Faye returned to the guitar and wrote the title track, hunger machine, an experience she describes as 'natural and organic…like finding myself again.' What followed is a collection of tracks rooted in want, desire, uncertainty, and the persistent pull toward something just out of reach.

The album was written over 10 days in late August 2025 in Faye's New York City apartment, entirely by herself. With just her guitars, small recording set up, and a book of words she's been collecting for years, she describes the record as 'my own relationship to wanting and desire, that visceral feeling deep in the body, a tension that wants neither to be fully claimed or released. Hunger Machine is yearning as a means of self-defense and security, yearning as a defense mechanism.' Collaborating with producer and artist Max Morgen, together they spent the rest of the year co-producing the songs in their homes.

Where her debut album, Gardening, built toward expansive, cathartic peaks, Hunger Machine operates through tension and release on a smaller scale. The listener is held within each moment, rather than swept up in it. This restraint mirrors the album's thematic core: longing that is never fully satisfied. Pulsating synths, plucked guitars, and touches of banjo and strings are arranged with intention rather than excess. Programmed beats drive the songs forward, but never overwhelm them. Her vocals; soft, emotive, and often layered into subtle harmonies, float within these arrangements rather than dominate them. 'We're really leaning into minimalism with this album. It's more sonically restrained,' she explains.

Faye doesn't position herself as someone who has resolved the tension between structure and freedom, ambition and doubt. Instead, she leans into it. She becomes, as she says, the 'hunger machine.' A person defined not by what she has, but by what she continues to seek. In the end, that may be what ties the record together. Not its sound, structure, or subject matter, but its underlying impulse: to keep reaching.

Connect with Nadia Faye via @nadiafaye_ on Instagram, or at nadiafaye.com for more information on new music and upcoming tour dates.

Hunger Machine Tracklist

1. the rot

2. vessel

3. drift

4. hunger machine

5. bound

6. parts

7. intrusions

8. locket

9. hatchet

10. destroyer

Photo Credit: Marley Chaney | Download hi-res image







Photo credit:



Photo Credit: Marley Chaney | Download hi-res image

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