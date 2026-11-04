NYC's Rebounder Share Dreamy New Single "You This Time" Ahead of Nettwerk Debut LP DOWNTOWN PEOPLE

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Ahead of this Friday's release of their debut LP Downtown People via Nettwerk, NYC's Rebounder–brothers Dylan and Noah Chenfeld–today shared the final new single 'You This Time.'

'We were in LA on tour and had a day off. We set up shop in my buddies' home library, surrounded by books and a view,' Dylan recalls of the track, a romantic standout bolstered by a desert dry guitar riff and pink sunset synths. 'My brother Noah, our LA friends Zach Abels, Mikey Margott, and myself wrote the song together. It was a fun collaboration. Whenever we're not in New York, it feels like make believe. Getting to write a song with some talented friends in a beautiful location–that's the real dream.'

The band will celebrate Downtown People with a hometown show at Night Club 101 on release day; tickets are on-sale here. Downtown People is available for pre-order here.

Inspired by everything from the vast history of NYC music to alt-pop icons like Sky Ferreira and Lykke Li to idiosyncratic classic rock a la Dire Straits and literary touchstones including Don DeLillo and Bret Easton Ellis, the Chenfelds cook their own ebullient interpretation of 21st century indie on Downtown People–crisp and technicolor but not without the insistence and raw energy of the city they've always called home. That's the backdrop of it all: love, lust, and fups in one long humid NYC summer. Though there are small contributions from musicians and producers they are friends with throughout–including Gianluca Buccellati (Arlo Parks), Alessandro Buccellati (SZA, Beabadoobee), and Ivan Berko (fers)–Downtown People was entirely written, recorded, and produced by Dylan and Noah in their Greenpoint, NY recording studio.

Across Downtown People, there are breakups, new flings, waiting for someone to text you back, and even a happenstance cameo in the opening sequences of Marty Supreme (true story: it happened to Dylan). All of it takes place in the frenzied atmosphere of New York's ever-changing scene politics, in an era when media and culture move faster than any of us can track. But Downtown People is not all striving and wry asides about the fact that fashion week seems to happen every other week now. Rebounder also taps into a generational experience–moving to the big city in search of a new home and life, watching as this particular era of late capitalism makes all of our lives both far more difficult and far more banal, and reacting with old-school yearning or a nostalgia for times just passed and times not even experienced.

Rebounder Live Dates

11/06 - New York, NY - Nightclub 101

Rebounder Links

http://nettwerk.com/

Photo Credit: Marcus Maddox









Photo Credit: Marcus Maddox

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