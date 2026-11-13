NYC Indie Disco Band Supertaste Shares New Single "Ricochet" Ahead of JUBILANCE Album

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Indie disco band Supertaste shared the final single from its new album JUBILANCE, 'Ricochet,' ahead of the record's December 11th release. The band explains, 'The central question is: Is this the positive energy I've sent into the world coming back to me, or is karma ricocheting something darker in my direction? The track is a high-octane lesson in instant karma - a reminder that the energy you put into the world, whether positive or negative, always finds its way back to you.' They add, 'Electrifying, relentless, and bursting with momentum, the track feels like flooring the gas in a vintage Camaro, top down, tearing through neon-lit streets on a late-night joyride. It is a kaleidoscope of shimmering '80s polysynths, delicate chord voicings, and a relentlessly funky bass riff builds into an ever-expanding sonic landscape. That bassline is the engine beneath the hood, propelling the song forward with an infectious sense of urgency and motion.'

Listen to 'Ricochet': https://ffm.to/ricochet_

Their forthcoming record, JUBILANCE, was born during intensive writing sessions in the band's studio, built into Britt's family's house in Tennessee's Blue Ridge Mountains. Far from the New York dancefloors they call home, the retreat allowed them not only to craft the dizzying array of synths that cascade across JUBILANCE, but also the space to reflect on the world outside. After their first headlining tour in 2026, seeing firsthand the struggles we are facing as a society at home and abroad, like ICE, the rising cost of living, and environmental disasters, the band came to a thesis for their sophomore record: a belief that joy was, in fact, one of the only weapons we had left under the 21st century's intensifying crises. They found the answer in a word, both transcendent and present: Jubilance. 'For us it feels as if there is no other option,' lead vocalist/guitarist Zach Britt says. 'If you resign to fear, you're resigning to a horrible way to live.'

Bottling the electricity of their live shows, Supertaste leaned into fast, cathartic new compositions, while balancing the organic and the electronic. Inspired by everything from The NeverEnding Story to Jane Goodall to Jack Gilbert's poem 'A Brief For The Defense,' they built a whole world within JUBILANCE, and then created a guide. The album's songs are framed with interstitials, a crackling hotline narration existing somewhere between therapist, trip sitter, radio host, and call-in oracle. 'We were thinking that looking back to the '80s and '90s and calling an anonymous stranger for life advice seems preposterous today,' bassist Lucas Feigenbaum explains. 'But at the same time we take influencers' insight as the word of God and the voices of Claude and Chat GPT as even holier than that. We were playing with an intersection of the modern and retro, of ridiculous and earnest.'

The band's roots go all the way back to the late '10s, when Britt and Lucas met DJ'ing around Brooklyn. During the pandemic, the lack of nightlife meant the duo began experimenting with making their own music, swapping instruments and production duties. Eventually, Britt's longtime friend Zach Bayard joined on keys and synths and the trio began embarking on a fuller sound, still drawing upon the nu-disco and other strains of dance music that had always animated them. When they released their 2024 debut Supernova, Supertaste was still an electronic-leaning project. Everything cohered after they added live drummer Gavin Chops and took the music on the road, setting the stage for the infectious, band-driven JUBILANCE.

'Ricochet' comes off a landmark first North American headline tour that saw the band sell out the entire West Coast, including The Echo in Los Angeles; sell out their Chicago headline debut over a month in advance; and sell out their largest headline show yet at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg. A list of remaining dates can be found below. No stranger to the stage, they have already performed at renowned festivals, including Hulaween, Austin City Limits and Electric Forest.

Stay tuned for more from Supertaste soon.

JUBILANCE Tracklist

1. 1-800-JUBILANCE

2. Lucidity

3. Closer to the Ground

4. Eternity in the Present Moment

5. Cinephile

6. Into the Nothing

7. Don't Wait, Caller

8. Jubilance

9. Everybody Is a Part of Everything

10. Show Up, Caller

11. Ricochet

12. Not Letting Go

13. Everything You Could Ever Want Is Waiting for You

Tour Dates

On-sale now: https://www.supertastemusic.com/tour

11/13 New Orleans, LA We Belong Here (DJ set)

12/12 Chicago, IL Garcia's - SOLD OUT

More information: https://www.supertastemusic.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/supertastemusic/







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