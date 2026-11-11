NEW MUSIC: QUEEN Releases QUEEN BUDAPEST Concert Film Soundtrack and HUDSON STONE, BEHEMOTH!, EVEREST: THE OTHER SIDE Singles

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Sony Music Vision presents Queen Budapest, the first Western stadium rock show behind the Iron Curtain and the final filmed Queen live performance, in new formats. The Queen Budapest soundtrack, newly remixed from the original multitrack by Queen's studio team, is also available now.

In the U.S. and Canada, the soundtrack is released via Hollywood Records as a 3LP, 2CD and digital release. Internationally, it is available via Sony Music in Blu-ray, DVD, CD and digital editions, and as a 3LP vinyl set for the first time. Last month, Queen Budapest was released globally in cinemas and IMAX to critical acclaim.

Hudson Stone Releases 'Talk - Live From the Worlds Collide Concert Tour' Video

Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone celebrated his 15th birthday last week with the release of 'Talk - Live From the Worlds Collide Concert Tour,' a new performance video capturing the energy of his first arena tour.

Filmed across multiple stops on the Worlds Collide Concert Tour, the video puts Stone's guitar-driven sound and dynamic stage presence front and center, offering fans a closer look at the rising artist as he performs for arena audiences across North America.

BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Hollywood Records and Searchlight Pictures release the BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Friday, November 13. It features original music by The Behemoth! Collective: Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts and Alan Silvestri.

Each composer wrote as the voice behind a different piece of music in the story, from a blockbuster franchise score, a vintage cartoon theme to a cello etude and a talented young composer's original songs. The film was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tony Gilroy and stars Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian, a cellist who returns to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. The vinyl edition is available to pre-order now at Disney Music Emporium.

Everest: The Other Side Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Hollywood Records and National Geographic release the Everest: The Other Side Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with music by Caroline Ho, on Friday, November 13.

'Scoring Everest: The Other Side was an incredible responsibility. Struck by the film's emotional depth and philosophical nature, I wanted the music to capture the love, grief, and sacrifice behind Jim Morrison's historic feat. Blending Tibetan cymbals and Chinese gongs with electric cello, synths, and strings, the score also aimed to reflect Everest's unpredictability, themes of mortality, and the tension of Jim's final ski descent. Guided by co-directors Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi, at its heart, the music ultimately explores the sacrifices made by those pursuing extraordinary dreams and the loved ones they leave behind.' says Ho.

Tours and Upcoming Releases

Sept. 19 - Feb. 22: Freya Skye expands her 'Stars Align' Headline Tour across the U.S., Europe, Australia, Latin America and Asia. The new dates wrap up February 22 in Taipei.

Sept. 25 - Dec. 13: Hudson Stone will join fellow stars from Disney's Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock franchises on the 60-date Worlds Collide Concert Tour, which will visit arenas across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Europe. The North American leg runs through December 13, with U.K. and European dates scheduled for February 6-24, 2027.

Sept. 27 - Nov. 21: almost monday's THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY headline tour. Multiple dates sold out; limited tickets remain in select markets. 'no more regrets' is in the Top 5 at Alt Radio. Just announced: KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas with Foo Fighters, Weezer and more.

Nov. 3 - Dec. 13: Andy Grammer on Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show tour.

Nov. 5 - Nov. 19: little image on headline tour.

Nov. 13: Everest: The Other Side Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, music by Caroline Ho, a Critics Choice Documentary nominee for 'Best Music Score.' The digital soundtrack is available Nov. 13, with vinyl out Dec. 11.

Nov. 13: BEHEMOTH! arrives in theaters Dec. 4, with music by The BEHEMOTH! Collective: Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James N. Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts and Alan Silvestri.

Nov. 13: A Proud Family Wizmas Original Soundtrack. A Proud Family Wizmas is available to watch on Disney+ on Friday, November 14.

Nov. 20: Hexed Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, music by Kris Bowers. It features an all-new original score by Oscar winner Kris Bowers and Hailee Steinfeld's cover of The Cars' classic 'Magic.' Disney's Hexed, from Walt Disney Animation Studios, releases exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.

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