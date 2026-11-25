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Paris-based ethereal alt-rock duo NERISAH present their debut single 'East Ghost', a haunting, hypnotic exploration of memory, history and the ghosts that refuse to stay buried. Blending spectral vocals, echoing guitars and unexpected sonic textures, the track transforms deeply personal pain into something darkly beautiful.

Formed in March 2026 by Bosnian-born Mersiha Husagic and French musician Nicolas (Nico) Rabine, Nerisah began with a simple pact: to perform a song together at an open mic at Paris' Highlander bar. The spark created that night drew them together again and again, their shared curiosity, improvisation and instinct guiding their musical explorations. Their creative relationship, shaped as much by happy accidents as deliberate decisions, has birthed Nerisah with its own unique sound and forward-looking trajectory.

Singing in French, English and Bosnian, Nerisah's sound combines raw guitars, shape-shifting vocals and unexpected sounds, drawing inspiration from the openness and imperfections of recordings from the 1950s through 1990s. Describing their sound as 'nocturnal dust, with a taste of alternative rock,' the duo's musical world is one that is restless, sitting somewhere between darkness and absurdity, melancholy and spirituality.

The Story Behind 'East Ghost'

At the heart of 'East Ghost' lies a deeply personal story. It was written by Mersiha several years ago in Paris, during a period of uncertainty and frequent news of war in the headlines. Seeing those events unfold brought her back to her own childhood in Bosnia, stirring memories and raising the unsettling question: do the ghosts of war ever really disappear, or do they simply wait for something to bring them back?

'I was alone a lot at that time and felt quite lost. Holding a guitar gave me comfort. What began as a personal refuge gradually became a shared creation when Nico added his guitar, giving the song a new life and opening it up to unexpected possibilities,' says Mersiha.

Born of the unsettling echoes of history, 'East Ghost' explores the lingering echoes of war, memory and childhood. Blending spectral vocals, raw guitars and unexpected sounds into a dark, hypnotic piece of alternative rock, Nerisah transforms darkness into something unexpectedly beautiful.

Recording and Production

Produced by Nicolas Rabine and Mersiha Husagic themselves, the duo assembled a team for this song, including sound engineering by Bernard Natier (Zaz, Genesis, The Fleshtones, Tryo) at Studio Garage and Bénédicte Schmitt (Jane Birkin, Camille, Carla Bruni, Françoise Hardy, Benjamin Biolay and Jean-Louis Aubert) at Labomatic Studios. 'East Ghost' was also mixed and mastered by Andreas Lecter at Studio Montmartre Recording in Paris, famed for recordings by Sting, Tricky, Iron Maiden, The Odds, Woodkid and Etienne Daho.

The duo's approach to recording is anything but conventional. After experimenting with different arrangements, they eventually returned to improvisation, the starting point for discovering what they could create together, allowing for spontaneous decisions to become essential parts of a song and, in the case of 'East Ghost', learning that cowbells and tambourines served the song better than a traditional drum kit.

That instinctive approach is central to Nerisah's identity. Rather than chasing perfection, they leave room for imperfections, unexpected textures and the occasional sonic fortune found along the way. Mersiha admits, 'We like music where you can still hear the human being inside it. We try to follow the song rather than force the song to follow us.'

Rooted in personal history but shaped by the unpredictable chemistry of two musicians, 'East Ghost' is ultimately a song about the things we carry with us. It doesn't offer answers, but perhaps that's not the point. Some ghosts simply need to be heard.

'East Ghost' is out now and available from digital music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. More music is on the horizon for release very soon.

Credits

'East Ghost' written by Mersiha Husagic

Mersiha Husagic - vocals, guitar, percussion

Nicolas Rabine - guitar, synth, lyre

Produced by Nicolas Rabine & Mersiha Husagic

Recorded by Andreas Lecter, Bernard Natier & Bénédicte Schmitt

Recorded at Montmartre Recording, Studio Garage & Labomatic Studios

Mixed & Mastered by Andreas Lecter at Studio Montmartre Recording

Video directed & edited by Mersiha Husagic.

Colorgrading by Nicolas Rabine

Band photos by Mersiha Husagic & Nicolas Rabine

Photo Credit: Mersiha Husagic & Nicolas Rabine



Photo Credit: Mersiha Husagic & Nicolas Rabine

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