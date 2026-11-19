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Today, GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE releases the deluxe album, The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain via MCA. Listen here. The 18-track project includes six new songs with features from Evan Honer, Jonah Kagen, Conner Smith, Anne Wilson, The Jack Wharff Band and Bre Kennedy. A full tracklist can be found below.

The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain builds upon the band's recent album The Long Surrender, produced by nine-time GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson). The album captures the sound of a band awakened to its truest purpose and power more than two decades into a triumphant career, exploring what happens when letting go creates room for something new. 'Never Gonna Deserve Ya' feat. Evan Honer follows 'Past The Gates' feat. Anne Wilson and 'Can't Apologize' feat. Jonah Kagen.

'I got to open for NEEDTOBREATHE on their Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour the same time I was saying goodbye to my favorite person in the world, my grandmother. The band became like family and were there for me as I grew as artist and human in a season of grieving. One night before a show I walked into the greenroom and heard the band playing a new song they were writing called 'Sparrow' and it quickly became one of my favorite songs of theirs instantly. Fast forward to now - getting to sing this song with them feels like a full circle moment in our friendship and journeys of long surrender,' Bre Kennedy says.

'It has been such a blessing to be a part of this project! I grew up listening to NEEDTOBREATHE, so it's surreal to hear my voice alongside Bear's. Collaborating on 'Last Drink' was so special because I got to witness the recording process and experience the genius behind the sound they've created. It was truly an honor to record with these legends,' adds The Jack Wharff Band.

The expanded edition continues that story, bringing new voices and perspectives into the world of The Long Surrender while digging even deeper into the beauty, discomfort, and ultimately transformative nature of surrender. The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain includes six new songs with features from Jonah Kagen, Evan Honer, Anne Wilson, Bre Kennedy and more.

Since emerging as one of the most beloved acts in modern rock, NEEDTOBREATHE has earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, amassed billions of streams, scored numerous chart-topping releases, and cultivated a passionate global fanbase through their electrifying live performances. Their music continues to resonate through its themes of redemption, resilience, and hope.

Tickets are now on sale for NEEDTOBREATHE's The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain Tour. Marking the second leg of the band's 2026 The Long Surrender Tour, the 22-date headline run brings the band's electrifying live show to cities across the U.S. in early 2027. The tour kicks off February 18 in Omaha, NE and makes stops in Minneapolis, Kansas City, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Houston and more before wrapping March 20. Joining NEEDTOBREATHE on select dates are Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Conner Smith, and The National Parks. Purchase tickets here.

About NEEDTOBREATHE

NEEDTOBREATHE has established itself as one of the most dynamic and influential bands in modern rock. Known for their powerful live shows and emotionally resonant songwriting, the band has released a string of critically acclaimed albums, earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, and built a devoted audience around the world. Their music blends rock, Americana, soul, and gospel influences into a sound that is uniquely their own, anchored by songs that speak to perseverance, faith, redemption, and the shared human experience.

For more information, visit NEEDTOBREATHE.com.

Tracklist

1. The Long Surrender

2. Say It Now

3. Highlands

4. Sing To Me Savannah

5. Where You Call Home

6. Strangeness Of It All

7. Take Me Dancing

8. The Door

9. Growing Slow

10. Momma Loves Me

11. Take The Blame

12. Spread The Ashes

13. Last Drink (feat. The Jack Wharff Band)

14. Can't Apologize (feat. Jonah Kagen)

15. Past The Gates (feat. Anne Wilson)

16. Never Gonna Deserve Ya (feat. Evan Honer)

17. Free Fall (feat. Conner Smith)

18. Sparrow (feat. Bre Kennedy)

Tour Dates

2.18.27 OMAHA, NE STEELHOUSE *

2.19.27 WAUKEE, IA VIBRANT MUSIC HALL *

2.20.27 MINNEAPOLIS, MN THE ARMORY #

2.21.27 DULUTH, MN DECC SYMPHONY HALL *

2.23.27 KANSAS CITY, MO THE MIDLAND THEATRE *

2.25.27 MADISON, WI THE SYLVEE *

2.26.27 GRAND RAPIDS, MI GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE *

2.27.27 CINCINNATI, OH THE ANDREW J BRADY MUSIC CENTER *

3.1.27 LANCASTER, PA AMERICAN MUSIC THEATRE *

3.4.27 NEW YORK, NY BROOKLYN PARAMOUNT #

3.5.27 BOSTON, MA MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY #

3.6.27 WASHINGTON, DC THE ANTHEM #

3.7.27 PITTSBURGH, PA CITIZENS LIVE AT THE WYLIE #

3.9.27 DURHAM, NC DURHAM PERFORMING ARTS CENTER !

3.11.27 ASHEVILLE, NC Thomas Wolfe AUDITORIUM !

3.12.27 CHATTANOOGA, TN SOLDIERS AND SAILORS MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM !

3.13.27 COLUMBIA, SC TOWNSHIP AUDITORIUM !

3.14.27 ORLANDO, FL HARD ROCK LIVE ORLANDO !

3.17.27 MEMPHIS, TN SATELLITE MUSIC HALL !

3.18.27 MEMPHIS, TN SATELLITE MUSIC HALL !

3.19.27 NEW ORLEANS, LA THE FILLMORE NEW ORLEANS !

3.20.27 HOUSTON, TX 713 MUSIC HALL !

* Connor Smith

# Drew & Ellie Holcomb

! The National Parks





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