NCT's Taeyong Releases Second Solo EP 'Tap'

NCT's TAEYONG releases his highly anticipated second mini-album TAP. Written and composed by TAEYONG, the 6-track mini-album is available now on various music sites including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and more.

Not only did TAEYONG write all of the songs in his latest project, but he also led the overall production, having a hand in composing and producing each of the songs. As he continues to play a larger role in his own album production, TAEYONG's latest solo project demonstrates a deepened sense of maturity in his music.

Just ahead of the release, TAEYONG performed two back-to-back solo shows at Seoul's Olympic Hall. Held on February 24 and 25 KST, ‘2024 TAEYONG CONCERT ' was also available to watch online via Beyond LIVE and Weverse for fans to tune in from across the globe.

The title track of the mini-album features TAEYONG's signature witty rap flow, paired with a groovy, addictive beat. The hip-hop track playfully portrays a flirtatious relationship, conveying a message of confidence and cheekily encouraging people to act on their desires: ‘Keep tapping on me / I'm typing to you.' Watch the music video for “TAP” HERE.

The second track, “Moon Tour,” is an alternative R&B song, with lyrics that equate real love to the immensity and eternity of the solar system. The mini-album then transitions into “Run Away”, a rock genre song that brings a different vibe to TAEYONG's music with warm guitar riffs alongside his energetic and refreshing vocals.

Tracks on the mini-album also reveal TAEYONG's honest thoughts and emotions. TAEYONG's own confident demeanor is reflected in “APE,” which simultaneously captures his inner struggles and personal realizations. In “Ups & Downs,” he delicately whisper-sings, creating an isolating atmosphere reflective of the song's own emotional and melancholy message.

The closing track of the album, “404 Loading,” is a follow-up to “404 File Not Found” off SHALALA, a song detailing feelings of loneliness. In contrast to the sentiment of the previous track, this track instead dives into overcoming those feelings and delivering the positive message of wanting to be with someone forever.

With his first mini-album SHALALA last year, TAEYONG achieved half a million in sales and secured the top spot on the iTunes Top Albums Charts in 31 regions worldwide, topped the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, and dominated the music charts in Korea, Japan and China, once again solidifying his status as both a group leader and a successful solo artist.

In 2019, TAEYONG released his solo track “Long Flight” via SM STATION, SM Entertainment's digital music project aimed at showcasing its artists and producers in new ways. Both the track and music video received positive reviews. The track debuted at #6 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. In 2022, he collaborated with rapper Wonstein for the single “Love Theory”. The song notably debuted at #8 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

ABOUT NCT:

NCT is the abbreviation of ‘Neo Culture Technology.' Based on new cultural technology, the group showcases a new concept centered on elements of openness and expandability. Under the brand NCT, various sub-groups such as NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and NCT U engage in global activities separately and together. Especially through the collaborative sub-group NCT U, they consistently showcase a variety of member combinations and musical styles, bringing novelty to the fans.

After debuting in 2016 with "The 7th Sense" and "WITHOUT YOU," NCT has consistently made global hits with each release, including songs like "Baggy Jeans," "Golden Age," "RESONANCE," "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)," and more. With their unique music and distinctive performances, NCT has created their own musical world. As a result, their second, third, and fourth albums have all ranked on the Billboard 200 chart, attaining worldwide popularity.

Furthermore, the first stadium scale offline concert 'NCT NATION' was held five times in Korea and Japan in August and September 2023. Each sub-group, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and NCT U, showcased unique stages, both individually and collectively, garnering an explosive response from the audience. In particular, the four concerts held in Japan were all sold out, attracting a total of 220,000 spectators, vividly demonstrating the formidable power of NCT.

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment