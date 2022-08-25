NCT 127 Reveal Details for Upcoming Bi-coastal Shows

Following the announcement of their new album 질주 (2 Baddies) out September 16, global phenomenon NCT 127 have shared details for their upcoming bi-coastal shows. The group is set to perform in Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, October 6 and in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on Thursday, October 13. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 29, at 3pm local time here.

These upcoming bi-coastal shows, produced by DREAM MAKER ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED and Live Nation, are a continuation of NCT 127's world tour, following performances at iconic venues in Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Manila. New dates in Latin America will also be announced soon.

NCT 127 fans (known as NCTzens) can expect this long-awaited post-pandemic stateside return to be a dazzling event featuring brand new songs from the upcoming album, 질주 (2 Baddies), as well as chart-topping songs and performances from recent albums including Neo Zone, Favorite and STICKER, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 last year and stands as NCT 127's highest charting album to date and the longest charting K-Pop album in 2021 with 17 consecutive weeks on chart.

With 3M+ monthly Spotify listeners, 14.1M+ Instagram followers, and 8M+ Twitter followers, NCT 127 is known for having not only a loyal and active fanbase but also amazing hit songs and impressive stage performances (check out their performance from last year on The Late Late Show with James Corden).

NCT 127 is the acronym for "Neo Culture Technology" and the number 127, which represents the longitudinal coordinate of Seoul, Korea, the home of K-pop. The band made its debut in July 2016 with the mega-hit "Fire Truck" and have since found great success with massive singles "Cherry Bomb" and "Simon Says."

Members include TAEIL, JOHNNY, TAEYONG, YUTA, DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, JUNGWOO, MARK, and HAECHAN.

DREAM MAKER ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED is the world's leading professional performance agency, holding over 200 high-quality performances each year. With cutting-edge show production and over 20 years of accumulated working-level knowhow, DREAM MAKER contributes to the advancement of the Korean Wave performance culture.